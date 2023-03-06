Mayor Bowser to Cut Ribbon on New DC Emergency Operations Center

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, February 27 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the DC Homeland Security Emergency Management Agency, and District officials will cut the ribbon on the new DC Emergency Operations Center (EOC) in Navy Yard.

The EOC provides situational awareness, logistical, and resource support during critical incident responses, severe weather conditions, disasters, and other major emergencies or events. The new EOC will provide additional space for federal, local, and regional partners to coordinate in person.

WHEN:

Monday, February 27 at 11 am

WHO:

Mayor Muriel Bowser

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary, U.S. Department of Homeland Security

Deanne Criswell, Administrator, Federal Emergency Management Agency

Councilmember Brooke Pinto, Ward 2

Chris Rodriguez, Director, DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency

WHERE:

District of Columbia Emergency Operations Center

1015 Half Street SE, 10th Floor

*Closest Metro Station: Navy Yard-Ballpark Metro*

*Closest Bikeshare: 1st & M Street SE*

Press interested in attending the event must RSVP to [email protected] no later than 6 pm on Friday, February 24. Please provide name, outlet, phone, email, and role of each person attending.

Because this is a high-level security event, press must arrive by 9:30 am and to be prepared for a security screening. Press will be escorted to the event room.

Press tours of the full facility can be made available following the event.

The DC Office of Cable Television, Film, Music, and Entertainment will provide a live feed of this event. To view the event, visit mayor.dc.gov/live, tune in on Channel 16 (DCN), or watch on Mayor Bowser’s Facebook or Twitter.

