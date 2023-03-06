A Successful Cloud Strategy Hinges on a Series of Smaller Conversations, says Info-Tech Research Group

The key challenge in creating a cloud strategy is effectively using cloud technology, financial resources, and people while aligning with organizational goals.

TORONTO, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - For many organizations, transitioning to the cloud can be daunting, akin to shifting from office to remote work. While the cloud offers undeniable benefits, businesses must adjust to accommodate those changes, and the results may not always be equivalent. To help business and IT leaders prepare a consistent strategy for their cloud migration, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has released a new blueprint, Document Your Cloud Strategy.

"The cloud is not a panacea; it will not solely solve all problems, but it can be an important tool in IT's toolbox," says Jeremy Roberts, research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The key is to create a cloud strategy that aligns with organizational goals and optimizes cloud technology, financial resources, and personnel."

While the benefits of formulating a coherent strategy are clear, Info-Tech highlights in the resource several obstacles that can make cloud execution difficult for teams. These obstacles include:

Inconsistent understanding of what the cloud means

Inability to come to a consensus on key decisions

Ungoverned decision making

Unclear understanding of cloud roles and responsibilities

Additionally, in any given organization, there are many different opinions on the best migration approach, and, in many cases, some departments may have already started the process without IT clearance.

Info-Tech acknowledges that although creating a cloud strategy may seem like a big project, it can be broken down into a series of smaller conversations. To facilitate those conversations, the firm recommends the following methodology, which is categorized into four main areas and includes a curated list of topics, prompts, participant lists, and sample outcomes:

Vision and Alignment: A cloud strategy flows from a cloud vision and should align with the broader IT strategy. It should also coexist seamlessly with other strategies, such as data and security. Technology: Although it cannot solve all problems, technology can be a powerful tool and a force multiplier. However, organizations must design processes and train their people to leverage technology fully. Governance: Focusing solely on governing a cloud deployment without considering the benefits for users and the organization will lead to frustration among end users. Therefore, it's essential to articulate the expected benefits clearly to receive the necessary buy-in. People: A cloud migration doesn't have to be a great disruptor or cause chaos. When the transition is handled well, IT teams can focus their efforts on more valuable work, which is generally more engaging.

The firm advises that any organization considering the cloud must have a strategy to migrate successfully, as it will provide a systematic overview of cloud services, their appropriate use, and the steps needed to maximize value and minimize risk.

To learn more, download the complete Document Your Cloud Strategy blueprint.

