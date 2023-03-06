Governor Hobbs names David Lujan as Director of the Department of Child Safety

PHOENIX – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs has named David Lujan as director for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

“I am honored to have this opportunity to serve Arizona families and work toward creating a more inclusive and equitable state that will benefit all of us,” Director Lujan said.

Previously, David Lujan was the President and CEO of Children’s Action Alliance, which seeks an Arizona where all children and families thrive and is a nonpartisan voice for children at the State Capitol. David’s 25-year professional career has been focused on improving the lives of children through public policy, the legal system, and education.

He is a former member of the State Senate and House of Representatives. David served as an Assistant Attorney General, as Legal Counsel for the Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee, and as the attorney for a nonprofit providing legal services to abused and neglected children. David also served as Chief Administrator for Arizona State University’s Preparatory Academy in Phoenix, a public charter school for preschool through 12th grade students. David earned his law degree at the Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law at ASU.

“David has led a career of defending and building up communities here in Arizona so that families can have happy and successful lives,” Governor Hobbs said. “His ability to lead and history on raising awareness in areas that need critical attention, like our teacher shortage, makes me confident that he will head the Department of Child Safety in a positive direction.”