Governor Pillen Urges Support for LB 753

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen urged legislators to support LB 753 to make sure children across the state get the educational choices they need to succeed.

"Our kids are our future, and we need to give them every educational opportunity possible to help them succeed," said Governor Pillen. "LB 753 gives kids in need, including kids in poverty, kids in foster care, and kids of military veterans, more choices when identifying a school which best meets their needs. This bill is part of a package and failure to pass it will jeopardize funding for all Nebraska students."