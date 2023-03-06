Decorative Concrete Coatings Father-Son Duo Achieves Early Business Triumph
They are fully dedicated to our process and are reaping the benefits. Their exceptional customer service is admirable, and their positive attitude is sure to lead them to continued success.”CRAB ORCHARD, WV, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The decorative concrete coatings business is a challenging one. With many startups and established businesses across the country, the competition for a new contractor can be more than some can handle in order to become successful. This was not the case for Concrete Transformations of Crab Orchard, West Virginia. Since launching their business nearly 8 months ago, the father and son team of Phil and Elijah Farrington have experienced early success with the help of The Concrete Protector and their Automated Business Intelligence (ABI) marketing program.
The Farrington’s journey to success began in August 2022 when they attended The Concrete Protector’s monthly free concrete coatings training class. This popular monthly hands-on training focuses on helping contractors grow incredible businesses, and that has definitely been the case for Concrete Transformations.
According to Elijah Farrington, he and his father have nothing but positive things to say about their training experience and all the support they have received from The Concrete Protector and the ABI team. From delivering quality quote requests to being available to answer on-the-job questions, the Farringtons have seen more success than they ever expected starting out. They have gained confidence in their work and customer service from the training class and job experience of the successful projects they have under their belts.
“I studied to be an art teacher in college…so teaching is a passion of mine,” stated The Concrete Protector’s training instructor, Dustin Kabara. “Showing the contractors how to put the coatings down and be able to manipulate the products for a successful installation is a huge part of what we do.”
“Going beyond just teaching them how to have successful installs, we offer business development solutions to help contractors with the hard-learned skills it takes to not only become successful, but to stay successful in this industry,” Kabara added. “Phil and Elijah are easy to work with and really made an impact on all of us here when they attended training. They (Concrete Transformations) have grown rapidly and accepted the continuing support we have provided them since then.”
As an extension of The Concrete Protector’s training and business development tools, the ABI program from Infinite Protection Ltd. is a service offered to decorative concrete coatings contractors. The ABI team works behind the scenes through social media, website development and other resources to help market the contractor’s brand and unique skillset to obtain residential, commercial and/or industrial project quote requests in their geographical service area.
“You have to market yourself to be successful. Whether doing it yourself or hiring a marketing company…you must market your business,” said the ABI team leader, Kristina Wagoner. “Even if it means hitting the streets passing out flyers, you must do something in order to gain exposure in your area.”
“Social media and before and after photos of your projects are crucial in showing your work. Getting good customer reviews and referrals are key to getting more work. Become part of your community so people know who you are and what you do,” she added.
The Farringtons agree that having the right kind of support, like what is offered by The Concrete Protector and the ABI team, has been the key component to their early success.
“Since joining the ABI program, Phil and Elijah have been some of the easiest people to work with and are just so down to earth. They just have that customer service spark about them that definitely has helped them become successful so soon. They communicate well with our support team and follow up on requests in a timely manner. They just seem to be doing everything right, which will keep them on the right track to remaining successful,” Wagoner said about working with the Farringtons.
According to the Farringtons, Concrete Transformations’ business goals have changed due to the business boost they have experienced. They are already talking about adding crew members, in the near future, to help expand the business and allow for even better communications with home and business owners.
“We try within the hour of receiving a lead to call the person,” said Elijah. “We have noticed the quicker we can respond the better the chance of securing the job.”
“Surprisingly, it hasn’t been too challenging with all the help from The Concrete Protector and the ABI program. With all their help, we are able to be successful. They said if we followed a certain process, we would be successful…and it has worked,” he went on to say.
“The Concrete Protector lined it up and ABI knocked it out of the park,” he concluded.
Concrete Transformations has already contracted and completed several profitable projects, including a skating rink that landed very early on. Though they specialize in GRANIFLEX™ and the Protector Color Flake decorative concrete systems, the father and son team has already installed the concrete wood and resinous 123 systems on some projects. They do offer every decorative concrete coatings system from The Concrete Protector, according to Elijah.
While not all contractors may achieve the same level of success as the Farringtons, following proven systems, effective marketing, providing excellent customer service, and adhering to a successful process can provide an edge over competitors.
Whether you're considering starting a concrete coatings business or looking to improve your existing skills, attending one of The Concrete Protector's free monthly training sessions can help. Register now at theconcreteprotector.com/training.
To learn more about Concrete Transformations, visit beckleyconcretedecor.com. Or, for a free quote from a trusted decorative concrete contractor in your area, visit decorativeconcretekingdom.com.
