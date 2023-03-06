CLASS ACTION SUIT FILED AGAINST NYPD FOR DENIAL OF SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS
Second Amendment Attorney Peter H. Tilem, Esq.
Lawsuit alleges that NYPD delays in issuing gun licenses and refusal to accept other State's licenses amounts to a denial of New Yorker's Constitutional Rights
The actions of the NYPD, outlined in the complaint, are consistent with their long standing history and policy of creating as many roadblocks to gun ownership and possession in New York City.”WHITE PLAINS, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A class action lawsuit filed earlier today accuses the New York City Police Department of violating New Yorker’s Civil rights by unreasonably delaying the issuance of gun licenses and by refusing to accept out-of-state gun licenses. The embattled NYPD License Division which oversees the issuance of gun licenses in the City of New York is accused of delaying the issuance of even a home-premise license for more than a year leaving one resident who moved into New York City in extended limbo while he waits for his gun license. In addition, the lawsuit argues that New York City policy and State law which refuse to allow citizens who are licensed outside of New York City to carry and possess firearms inside New York City violates both the Second Amendment and the “full faith and credit” clause of the US Constitution.
In June the United States Supreme Court ruled that individuals have a Constitutional right to carry a gun outside their homes for self-defense which has sparked a backlash in New York and which prompted the State to pass laws, commonly known as the Concealed Carry Improvement Act to make it harder to get a gun license in New York State. The Supreme Court has stated that gun license delays can violate the Second Amendment rights of citizens.
New York has an unusual license requirement that makes it a felony to possess a firearm any place in the State without a license even for those individuals who move to New York from other States with lawfully purchased guns and gun licenses from out-of-state. One of the named Plaintiffs in the law suit, a prominent lawyer in New York City, is a former New Jersey resident who moved from New Jersey to New York City and has been barred from bringing his lawfully purchased guns to his new residence in New York City while he tries to get them licensed and registered in New York City. He has waited almost 18 months for his license. Another plaintiff is a licensed Federal gun dealer who has been waiting almost 9 months for his New York City license.
The law suit has been filed by New York Second Amendment law firm Tilem & Associates, PC which is based in White Plains and represents gun owners throughout New York State. Peter H. Tilem, Esq., the founder of Tilem & Associates, PC, stated: “The actions of the NYPD License Division and other Defendants, outlined in the complaint, are consistent with their long standing history and policy of creating as many roadblocks to gun ownership and possession in New York City. These policies have resulted in the denial of New Yorker’s Second Amendment rights for decades and continue unabated even after the United States Supreme Court Bruen decision striking down New York’s concealed carry laws.”
The lawsuit was filed in the Federal District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, it is entitled Meissner v. The City of New York and was assigned Case Number: 1:23-cv-01907.
Tilem & Associates, PC is a White Plains based law firm that represents gun owners in a variety areas including criminal prosecution, gun license applications, gun license renewal, license denial, and license suspension or revocation. It is also the law firm that developed NY TAC DEFENSE the only pre-paid legal plan for New York gun owners.
