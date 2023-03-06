Press briefing with Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg

SWEDEN, March 6 - On Tuesday 7 March, Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will hold a press briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. The briefing will take place after the meeting between Mr Stoltenberg and the party leaders in the Riksdag supporting Sweden’s application to join NATO.

Time: 7 March 2023 at 18:00

