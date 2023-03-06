Young Living Champions Women for International Women's Day

Young Living, the world leader in essential oils and oil-infused products, is championing women this International Women's Day by empowering its brand partners, employees, and women across the globe.

For more than 25 years, Young Living has championed women in their entrepreneurial pursuits. The company provides women of different ages and socioeconomic backgrounds the opportunity to build brighter futures for themselves and their families through entrepreneurship.

"Our Brand Partners are the powerful moving force that takes the mission of our company, Young Living, to the world," says Mary Young, CEO of Young Living. "Every day, their dedication and commitment inspires us to innovate and produce the best products possible."

Mary Young is one of several women at Young Living who strive to create a space that inspires and recognizes fearless females who embrace positive change for women within in their own sphere of influence.

The D. Gary Young, Young Living Foundation also champions women every day by investing in various programs that benefit underprivileged women and girls around the globe. Worldwide, women are more likely to have fewer educational opportunities than men. The Young Living Foundation fights against this educational inequality through the Young Living Academy in Ecuador. The academy ensures that access to a safe education is available to as many women and girls as possible. By supporting students around the world, more females are empowered by education.

The Foundation's Developing Enterprise Program focuses on supporting women around the world in gaining financial stability, as 75 percent of women in developing areas are not guaranteed legal rights or social protection at work. The Young Living Foundation awards grants to women-led enterprises, invests in vocational-skills training and income-generating opportunities, and connects talented women-led artisan groups with mindful consumers through the Young Living global marketplace.

"We at Young Living know that a brighter, more abundant future for women throughout the world takes commitment and strategic planning," says Young. "Through the Young Living Foundation, we invest in long-term, sustainable change that impacts women of all ages from across the globe."

