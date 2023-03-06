DCI ASSISTING BRITT PD WITH HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION

March 6, 2023

Britt, Iowa - At approximately 7:10 PM, on Saturday, March 4, 2023, the Britt Police Department responded to a disturbance call at the residence of 275 4th Street Southeast in Britt, Iowa. Upon arrival to the residence, officers encountered a male subject identified as Monte Eckels, age 56 of Britt, Iowa. Officers detained Eckels and entered the residence and observed a female subject identified as Leallen Bergman, age 62 of Ventura, Iowa. Leallen was pronounced deceased at the residence from apparent stab wounds.

Monte was arrested for Murder in the 1st Degree and transported to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office jail without further incident.

This investigation is being conducted by the Britt Police Department, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Hancock County Attorney’s Office. Additional assistance was provided by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha Police Department, Garner Police Department, and West Hancock Ambulance Service.

Criminal Complaint #1

Photo of Eckles

Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.