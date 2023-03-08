ORANGE COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE TRUST CONTRIBUTES $3.3 MILLION FOR HOMELESS VETERAN HOUSING IN SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO
Groundbreaking for 49-unit apartment complex providing both housing and supportive services for homeless veterans.
The Orange County Housing Finance Trust is proud to contribute $3.3 million directly into the development of affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members.”SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Housing Finance Trust (OCHFT) along with the County of Orange helped with the funding that today allowed Jamboree Housing and the City of San Juan Capistrano to break ground on the Paseo Adelanto project, a 49-unit apartment complex to serve homeless veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless. The site, which has served as San Juan Capistrano’s “temporary” city hall for about 50 years, will be demolished and a new permanent city hall will be built along with permanent supportive apartment complex for at-risk veterans. The construction effort is estimated to take between 18-24 months to complete.
— Stephen Faessel, OCHFT Chairman
“The Orange County Housing Finance Trust is proud to contribute $3.3 million directly into the development of affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members,” said Stephen Faessel, Chairman of the Orange County Housing Finance Trust. “Providing treatment, medical support and other social services along with housing is the best practice to address the homeless crisis we face.”
The event celebrates the creativity of the City of San Juan Capistrano, the funding partnership with the County of Orange and OCHFT, and Jamboree’s innovative ability to solve multiple local infrastructure needs through affordable housing development.
Since 2019, 26 cities plus the County of Orange have joined the OCHFT in a regional and collaborative effort to deliver approximately 1,100 more affordable housing units into the region.
Brian Lochrie
Communications LAB
9492948269 ext.
email us here