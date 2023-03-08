Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,383 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 379,066 in the last 365 days.

ORANGE COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE TRUST CONTRIBUTES $3.3 MILLION FOR HOMELESS VETERAN HOUSING IN SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

Orange County Housing Finance Trust

Orange County Housing Finance Trust

Helping to finance affordable homes for vulnerable communities

Helping to finance affordable homes for vulnerable communities

Groundbreaking for 49-unit apartment complex providing both housing and supportive services for homeless veterans.

The Orange County Housing Finance Trust is proud to contribute $3.3 million directly into the development of affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members.”
— Stephen Faessel, OCHFT Chairman
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orange County Housing Finance Trust (OCHFT) along with the County of Orange helped with the funding that today allowed Jamboree Housing and the City of San Juan Capistrano to break ground on the Paseo Adelanto project, a 49-unit apartment complex to serve homeless veterans and those at risk of becoming homeless. The site, which has served as San Juan Capistrano’s “temporary” city hall for about 50 years, will be demolished and a new permanent city hall will be built along with permanent supportive apartment complex for at-risk veterans. The construction effort is estimated to take between 18-24 months to complete.

“The Orange County Housing Finance Trust is proud to contribute $3.3 million directly into the development of affordable housing for our most vulnerable community members,” said Stephen Faessel, Chairman of the Orange County Housing Finance Trust. “Providing treatment, medical support and other social services along with housing is the best practice to address the homeless crisis we face.”

The event celebrates the creativity of the City of San Juan Capistrano, the funding partnership with the County of Orange and OCHFT, and Jamboree’s innovative ability to solve multiple local infrastructure needs through affordable housing development.

Since 2019, 26 cities plus the County of Orange have joined the OCHFT in a regional and collaborative effort to deliver approximately 1,100 more affordable housing units into the region.

Brian Lochrie
Communications LAB
9492948269 ext.
email us here

You just read:

ORANGE COUNTY HOUSING FINANCE TRUST CONTRIBUTES $3.3 MILLION FOR HOMELESS VETERAN HOUSING IN SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more