Therapy Management Division Gets a Refresh
EINPresswire.com/ -- Infinity Rehab, a therapy and rehab services company, is excited to relaunch and rebrand its newest business division, Management by Infinity Rehab (MIR).
Initially introduced in April 2022, Management by Infinity Rehab gives healthcare providers flexible solutions. The program can help providers assess their readiness for rehab management options and determine the cost benefit of making a change successful. In addition, customer programs are created explicitly based on the needs of their patients, residents, and facility circumstances.
This relaunch was implemented to simplify the division line and what the program offers.
Because of its affiliation with Infinity Rehab, MIR offers options to help customers determine their best course of action: from complete outsourcing to a hybrid management model, which includes training, recruiting, and performance monitoring. In addition, Infinity Rehab has 24+ years of industry expertise serving skilled nursing facilities in capitated contract arrangements.
“We’re excited to reintroduce our management service line of business,” noted JoLynn Munro, President. “Our breadth of experience in this industry coupled with our commitment to the success of our customers is a win-win for everyone.”
Chief Strategy and Development Officer Mike Billings is equally excited about this reignited business line.
“Infinity Rehab is made of top industry leaders and clinicians focusing on patient-centered care,” noted Billings. “I’m excited to continue growing this extension of our business.”
Learn more about Infinity Rehab on Facebook and LinkedIn.
About Infinity Rehab
Based in Tualatin, Oregon, Infinity Rehab provides occupational, physical, and speech therapy wherever patients call home. Through the leadership of industry-recognized therapists, Infinity Rehab serves nearly 200 skilled nursing, long-term care, home health, assisted living, and independent living communities across 18 states. Infinity Rehab is proud to be certified as a Great Place to Work for the second consecutive year.
For more information, visit InfinityRehab.com.
Infinity Rehab
8100 SW Nyberg St, Suite 200
Tualatin, OR 97062
Margaret Hodson
Infinity Rehab
Other