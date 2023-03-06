DON'T RELY ON THE LUCK O' THE IRISH

March 6, 2023

DES MOINES, Iowa - Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep Iowa’s roads safe, the Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau is partnering with local law enforcement March 11-19, to spread the message about the dangers of impaired driving.

Last year, during the week of St. Patrick’s Day, 48 people were either seriously injured or killed in car crashes on Iowa Roadways (March 11-March 19, 2022). Nationally, St. Patrick’s is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads.

Impaired driving is not only illegal, but also a matter of life and death. As you travel to festivities, help spread the word; Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving!

This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday which means more parties throughout the weekend. If you’re going to drink, make the smart choice and plan for a sober ride. If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers.

GTSB Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes says, “It’s vital people plan ahead. If you wait until you’ve been drinking to make a smart decision, you might not. Designate a sober driver, call a taxi, or use a rideshare service. Our law enforcement partners across Iowa will be looking for impaired drivers.”

GTSB Program Administrator, Sheri Krohn says St. Patrick’s Day can also be a dangerous time for pedestrians…video here .

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau works with city, county, state, and local organizations to develop and implement strategies to reduce deaths and injuries on Iowa’s roadways using federally funded grants.

Access St. Patrick’s Day Assets here .

Source: Iowa Crash Analysis Tool, National Highway Traffic Safety Association