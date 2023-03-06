Investigation into unsubstantiated social media post

March 6, 2023

To Our University of Rhode Island Community,

We are aware of an unsubstantiated threat made through a post on the social media platform Yik Yak. The post, which did not specifically mention the University and has since been deleted, was reported to URI Police, which launched an immediate investigation, working closely with the social media company and other law enforcement agencies.

URI Police identified and interviewed the individual responsible for the post and have determined there is not a threat to the University community.

Given the findings of the law enforcement investigation, the University will continue to follow its normal academic and operating schedules.

There is no greater priority than the safety of our campuses and our community. The University takes any potential threat seriously and encourages all community members to always remain vigilant.

If a threat were to require action from members of the campus community, or prompt a change in University operations, the University would active the URI Alert system, which would include text message, phone, and email alerts. Please sign up for emergency alerts or verify that your information is current at uri.edu/safety.

URI offers support and counseling services for all students, faculty, and staff. Students may contact the Counseling Center at 401-874-2288. Faculty and staff may contact the Employee Assistance Program at 866-248-4094.