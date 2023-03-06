SIKA SUCCESSFULLY PLACES CHF 650 MILLION BOND

Sika today successfully placed a bond with a total amount of CHF 650 million through a triple tranche. The payment date of the bonds is April 13, 2023. The bonds were placed under the lead management of UBS with Zürcher Kantonalbank as co-lead. They will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

CHF 200 million bond 2023 - October 2024 (1.5 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.125% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.091% which reflects a yield of 2.066%.

CHF 200 million bond 2023-2026 (3 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.25% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.338% which reflects a yield of 2.133%.

CHF 250 million bond 2023-2029 (6 years) with a fixed coupon of 2.25% per annum. The bond was issued at 100.111% which reflects a yield of 2.230%.



The net proceeds of the transaction will be used for the financing of the acquisition of the MBCC Group and for general corporate purposes to support the growth strategy of Sika.

SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development and

production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and

protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry. Sika has subsidiaries in 101

countries around the world and manufactures in over 300 factories. Its more than 27,500

employees generated annual sales of CHF 10.49 billion in 2022.

