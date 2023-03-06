Robert A. Matthews Joins Leverage IP as Its Patent-Law Expert

Newest Leader Brings Three Decades of Legal Experience to IP Consultancy

Leverage IP, a global consultancy providing holistic IP strategy, unparalleled advising, and creative solutions to help companies benefit financially from their innovations, announced Robert A. Matthews, Jr. has joined the consultancy as its U.S. patent-law expert. Matthews brings more than 30 years of experience in counseling clients and lawyers on all legal issues relating to U.S. patents, their enforcement, licensing, and procurement.

In his new role, Mr. Matthews will work with clients on patent-law issues that may be implicated at any time during the life cycle of patent-related IP. He will work as a trusted advisor with both in-house and outside counsel on behalf of clients to help them withstand legal challenges, support them should litigation be the only course of action, and offer factual and legal analysis.

"We are delighted to welcome Bob Matthews to the team at Leverage IP," said Bob Petrelli, CEO and founder. "His legal expertise, his sought-after thought leadership and patent treatise authorship, and his unsurpassed reputation with federal court judges all provide strong complements to the firm's expertise on the business side of patents, thus increasing the value we offer our clients and providing clients with a range of knowledge and experience that few can match. Having Bob on board will strengthen our proprietary and customized approach, which includes strategies for the four Ls of IP management: licensing, litigation, leverage, and loss."

"I am very excited to join Leverage IP and help clients unlock the full value of their intellectual property," Matthews said. "The consultancy is uniquely positioned to help clients successfully manage both the business and legal aspects of the IP lifecycle. In my role as the consultancy's patent-law expert, I will provide our clients my extensive breadth of knowledge and understanding of the intricacies and complexities of U.S. patent law and the substantive and procedural aspects of litigating patent disputes in U.S. courts and other tribunals."

Matthews spent more than 17 years working on patent matters in large, nationally recognized law firms, including Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner; Reed, Smith, Shaw, & McClay; and Patton Boggs. Mr. Matthews hones his consulting acumen with his sole authorship of the Annotated Patent Digest, a leading patent-law treatise carried exclusively on Westlaw since 2005. Touted by judges as being "well-respected" and recognized by many as the "go-to" resource for all legal questions relating to patents, Matthews is relied upon by judges and lawyers throughout the world for his treatise when addressing complex issues of patent law.

Beyond the Annotated Patent Digest, Mr. Matthews authored the first five editions of West's Patent Jury Instruction Handbook. He has also authored numerous patent-law articles for many publications, including the National Law Journal, Journal of Intellectual Property Law & Practice (Oxford Univ.), IDEA: The Intellectual Property Law Review, AIPLA Quarterly Journal, IP Law and Business, Global Intellectual Property Asset Management Report, the Virginia Journal of Law and Technology, Patent Strategy & Management, The Legal Times, and the IP Litigator.

Mr. Matthews earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and holds a Master of Science degree in mechanical engineering from the State University of New York at Stony Brook. He received his law degree from the University of Virginia School of Law. Matthews, a former registered Professional Engineer, also has several years of engineering experience in the aerospace and nuclear industries.

About Leverage IP

Founded by Bob Petrelli, one of the world's leading IP strategists recognized annually by IAM-300, Leverage IP applies a holistic approach across the full life cycle of IP, from IP creation and filing, to IP portfolio reviews, to IP licensing and litigation, and ultimately to IP brokerage and sales. Petrelli designed Leverage IP to offer structure and guidance for methodology and processes, so that IP is successfully safeguarded, commercialized, and leveraged. His seasoned team is intimately familiar with the entire IP ecosystem, having reviewed more than 300,000 patents and negotiated or mined more than $2 billion in licensing deals in Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The consultancy seeks to serve those with IP portfolios and companies that own or sell high-demand technology products for consumers.

Our subject matter experts have a combined 65 years of in-depth experience in patent matters from the both the business and legal sides extending across a wide variety of industries, such as telecommunications, electronic devices, aerospace products, consumer electronics, wireless and mobile devices, semiconductors, computer and software-based technology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, automotives, and consumer products. We have experience in advising both large and small companies and law firms, including AT&T, Broadcom, Avaya, Panasonic, Round Rock Research, AOL, Xerox, Monsanto, and Finnegan Henderson. Known and trusted for personalized attention to clients, rolling up our sleeves, and digging into the details, our highly customized approach yields tailored, fact-based recommendations and creative solutions that ensure companies benefit financially from their technological innovations and the differentiations they provide. Learn more or set up a consultation at www.leverageip.com.

