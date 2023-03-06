‘New Beginnings’ for 104-Year-Old Friends at Glen Mills Senior Living
Senior residents share special bond, make most of life
At our community, we focus on ‘new beginnings.' Mary and Ida exemplify this philosophy.”GLEN MILLS, PA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mary Lastowka and Ida DeCastro aren’t much different than other close friends who enjoy playing pinochle or sharing a meal together.
— Michele Adams, Executive Operations Officer
Until recent renovations, they used to live across the hall from each other at Glen Mills Senior Living, where Mary and Ida enjoy making crafts or telling other residents about their great-grandchildren.
Nothing out of the ordinary -- except, both Mary and Ida are 104 years old and have remained vibrant and active for years within the senior living community at 242 Baltimore Pike.
“It is an honor to have two residents in a community reach this milestone,” said Michele Adams, Executive Operations Officer at Glen Mills Senior Living. “Ida and Mary are very involved in the activities and clubs in our community. They always have a smile and are willing to help other residents.”
Glen Mills Senior Living is a Great Place to Work-certified personal care community operated by Pennsylvania-based IntegraCare, which has 18 senior living communities in three states.
Mary Lastowka is the younger of the two friends. She was born on Aug. 21, 1918 in Chester and spent most of her life in Delaware County.
“At age 18 while at a dance, she met a handsome man named Joseph,” a biography provided by Glen Mills stated. “They courted for about three years, marrying on June 29, 1940.”
The couple had seven children, 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Joe Lastowka passed away in 1981.
“Eight years ago, it became evident that Mary would need some additional help in her life,” Adams said. “Not wanting to weigh on her children, Mary came to Glen Mills Senior Living.”
“At first Mary wasn’t sure this was the place for her,” Adams added. “She quickly made lots of friends. Mary loved playing pinochle, crafts, trivia and just about everything that was offered. With Mary’s friendly disposition, she soon was known as a new resident ambassador, welcoming new residents to the community.”
One of those new residents was Ida DeCastro, who was born June 13, 1918 in Manhattan, New York. Ida worked at Woolworth’s Department Store.
In 1940, she married her husband Herman DeCastro, a bond that lasted 66 years. The couple had three children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Ida DeCastro has resided at Glen Mills Senior Living for three years.
“She is friends with Mary and enjoys playing pinochle with her,” Adams said. “Ida also enjoys knitting and crocheting. Ida said she takes one day at a time and tries not to worry too much.”
Mary and Ida’s positive approach to life provides inspiration to other residents and the team members at Glen Mills.
“At our community, we focus on ‘new beginnings,’” Adams said. “Mary and Ida exemplify this philosophy. They entered a new community years ago and made it home while living the fullest life they could. At the same time, they brought smiles to the faces of their fellow residents and those who care for them.”
