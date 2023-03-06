DEKALB COUNTY MAN WINS $200,000 JUST IN TIME FOR DAUGHTER’S 3rd BIRTHDAY

Back

SMITHVILLE – After claiming an incredible $200,000 instant ticket prize, a DeKalb County man said he was leaving the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters to “go out and buy a few extra fish for his daughter’s fish tank.”

“It will sure help out a lot,” said Russell, who won playing Lady Luck Multiplier. “It’s my daughter’s third birthday, and this happened just in time!”

Russell purchased the lucky ticket at Discount Tobacco Outlet, 302 W. Broad St. in Smithville.

Including Russell’s prize, Tennessee Lottery players won an amazing $29,393,377 during the week of Feb. 26 – March 4, 2023.

