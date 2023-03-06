Submit Release
DEKALB COUNTY MAN WINS $200,000 JUST IN TIME FOR DAUGHTER’S 3rd BIRTHDAY

SMITHVILLE – After claiming an incredible $200,000 instant ticket prize, a DeKalb County man said he was leaving the Tennessee Lottery’s Nashville headquarters to “go out and buy a few extra fish for his daughter’s fish tank.”

“It will sure help out a lot,” said Russell, who won playing Lady Luck Multiplier. “It’s my daughter’s third birthday, and this happened just in time!”

Russell purchased the lucky ticket at Discount Tobacco Outlet, 302 W. Broad St. in Smithville.

Including Russell’s prize, Tennessee Lottery players won an amazing $29,393,377 during the week of Feb. 26 – March 4, 2023. 

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.7 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.5 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.7 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.

