Female Bosses at UNLV March 8 for International Women’s Day

I can’t think of a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by being able to inspire, empower, and support a younger generation.”LAS VEGAS, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Four successful women enterpreneurs will share their life journeys and their business insights at an International Women’s Day Panel & Mixer March 8 at the University of Nevada Las Vegas. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at UNLV’s Greenspun Auditorium.
Monica Fullerton, founder and CEO of Spouse-ly, an innovative online marketplace that helps military spouses sell their goods and services no matter where their families are deployed, organized the panel. “I can’t think of a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than by being able to inspire, empower, and support a younger generation,” Fullerton said. “When I was in college, I always loved hearing the personal stories of my professors and guest speakers, and that’s what our panel will bring to this event. There are so many things that we have all learned—and continue to learn—that just can’t be taught in a classroom.”
Fullerton and her co-panelists connected with each other as featured authors in Women Who Boss Up Las Vegas, a new book and initiative created by another dynamic female entrepreneur, Tam Luc, founder of the networking community Women With Vision International. “We’re so excited to participate in this event, especially as a diverse group of women from different life circumstances who have all taken the leap to launch a business,” Luc said. Other panelists are Mary Grace Yniguez, CEO of Social Register Network, a networking organization designed to help business owners build and scale their businesses; Marissa Hawkins, who launched the first Las Vegas outpost of Massage Envy and now runs seven franchise locations in the state; and Shane Jasmine Young, Esq., founder, Young Law Group.
Each edition of the ongoing Women Who Boss Up book series collects interviews with female entrepreneurs from around the world, presenting them as powerful role models. Many of these women have faced enormous obstacles on their way to success, and their diversity of history and experience makes them relatable to a wide range of readers and early-stage entrepreneurs.
