FAA Proposes New Policy that Would Fulfill One of the Key Requirements of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act

The FAA proposed a new policy that would fulfill one of the key requirements of the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act. The policy would require applicants who want to modify original transport category aircraft designs to disclose all proposed changes in a single document at the beginning of the certification process. The policy memo is published for public comment in the Federal Register. Comments must be received on or before April 3, 2023. 

