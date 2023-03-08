3forge accredited for SOC 2 compliance

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3forge LLC, the leading provider of award-winning technology for real-time and historical data visualization and complex workflows, is proud to announce that it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type I compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18.

SOC 2 is an international cybersecurity compliance framework that is designed to ensure that third-party service providers store and process client data securely. Achieving this standard provides the industry with assurances that 3forge LLC has the appropriate controls and practices in place to ensure client data is managed with the highest standards of security and compliance, and demonstrates their ongoing commitment to providing a secure and reliable service.

“While 3forge has always held itself to extremely high standards, our successful SOC 2 Type 1 audit attests to this” said Robert Cooke, Founder and CTO. He continued “We have the people, processes, and technologies in place to deliver the highest level of security and compliance, giving our customers and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class platform,”

3forge was audited by Prescient Assurance , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B, SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting firm in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services including, but is not limited to, SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, please reach out them at info@prescientassurance.com.



About 3forge LLC

3forge continues to refine its scalable web-based enterprise platform, facilitating legacy application replacement, increasing productivity, reducing time to market while drastically cutting Total Cost of Ownership by 75 percent. 3forge is the market leader for Tier 1 real-time and historical data visualization across a myriad of use cases. In independent testing of the AMI platform by the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC), the award-winning AMI exceeded the real-time performance of traditional heavyweight front ends. 3forge LLC is headquartered in New York, NY.

For additional information, please visit www.3forge.com and www.linkedin.com/company/3forge.