KTM Group and JTEKT Join the Auto-ISAC
Advancing Cybersecurity of the Connected Vehicle across the IndustryWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Automotive Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Auto-ISAC) welcomes KTM Group and JTEKT North American Corporation as new members.
KTM produces and develops race-ready offroad and street motorcycles. JTEKT is a global leader in engineering and manufacturing automotive systems, bearing solutions, and high-performance machine tools. The Auto-ISAC was formed by automakers in 2015 to establish a global information-sharing community to promote vehicle cybersecurity.
“The Auto-ISAC is global and covers diverse parts of the automotive sector. We are proud to count KTM and JTEKT as members who prioritize innovation and see the value of collaboration,” said Josh Davis, Chair, Auto-ISAC, and Chief Cybersecurity Officer at Toyota North America. “We have an active community and welcome contributions from JTEKT and KTM as we work to analyze and identify potential threats sooner and share solutions that enhance vehicle cybersecurity.”
“KTM is a highly innovative company, and R&D is a driving force for us – from the racetrack to the street. The result is technology leadership. Connectivity features, human-2-machine and machine-2-machine are increasingly important for our premium brands. We carry out intensive development work in this sector. The opportunity to exchange with industry experts in this field is vital for constant improvement,” said Marcus Steiner, Vice President Information Technology, KTM AG.
The Auto-ISAC operates as a central hub to share and analyze intelligence about emerging cybersecurity risks. Its secure intelligence-sharing portal allows members to anonymously submit and receive information that helps them more effectively respond to cyber threats.
As resources for its community of cyber professionals, the Auto-ISAC offers Best Practices, a monthly community call, an annual Summit and more.
In addition, the Auto-ISAC provides opportunities for different disciplines and function areas to collaborate on shared priorities. The IT/OT Working Group creates a forum for Information Technology (IT) and Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity experts to share actionable intelligence regarding cybersecurity challenges, threats, and risk mitigation methods to build the resiliency of the connected vehicle. Working Groups for CISO Executives and for Analysts address their specific agendas on a bi-weekly basis. And, the Commercial Vehicle Affinity Group, the Supplier Affinity Group, and the Japan Working Group meet monthly.
The Auto-ISAC has global representation. Its members represent more than 99 percent of light-duty vehicles on the road in North America. Members also include heavy-duty vehicles, commercial fleets, carriers and suppliers. For more information, please visit www.automotiveisac.com and follow us @autoisac.
# # #
About KTM Group
KTM AG, a company of PIERER Mobility, is Europe’s leading powered two-wheeler (PTW) manufacturer. With its KTM, Husqvarna Motorcycles and GASGAS motorcycle brands, it ranks among the European technology and market leaders, particularly in the premium motorcycle segment. In addition to combustion engine vehicles, its product portfolio includes vehicles with innovative electric drives, making KTM AG an industry pioneer in two-wheel e-mobility as well. For more information, visit www.ktm.com or ktmgroup.com/en/company/
About JTEKT
JTEKT North America Corporation, part of JTEKT Corporation, was founded in 2006 through the merger of Koyo Seiko Co., LTD and Toyoda Machine Works, LTD, forming a new global company combining modern technology with a rich heritage of quality. With more than 5000 associates and 23 facilities, including 12 manufacturing sites, 3 Technical Centers, and 5 Distribution Centers, JTEKT North America manufactures a broad range of products such as Automotive and Driveline Systems, Bearings, and high-performance Machine Tools and Mechatronics. For more information, visit https://jtekt-na.com/.
Media Contacts:
KTM
Iris Perz
Head of Corporate Communications
mediaKTMAG@ktm.com
JTEKT
Tracy Finley
Corporate Communications
864-770-2100 ext. 134266
Tracy.Finley@jtekt.com
Michael Shokouhi
Auto-ISAC
+1 202-507-6219
michaelshokouhi@automotiveisac.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn