InsightsNow Achieves ISO 27001:2013 Data Security Certification
InsightsNow, a behavioral research and strategy firm, meets rigorous international security standards for client privacy and safety
It is extremely important to have the highest levels of privacy and data security... The ISO 27001 certification gives a level of assurance that our technology and business processes are secure.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, March 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightsNow, a behavioral research and strategy firm, has achieved certification of their Information Security Management System (ISMS) for compliance with the internationally recognized ISO 27001:2013 standard. This certification provides validation to stakeholders that InsightsNow has taken steps to provide for the protection and resiliency of their critical information systems and assets which have been entrusted to them.
Security consulting and technical services firm Ezentria supported InsightsNow in the rigorous development, implementation and optimization of business practices and policies needed to achieve the certification.
"In the market research industry, it is extremely important to have the highest levels of privacy and data security for insights projects," said Jim Smith, COO of InsightsNow. "The ISO 27001 certification gives a level of assurance to our customers that our technology and business processes are secure so that our clients will continue to trust us with their data."
ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised ISMS specification published by the International Standards Organization (ISO) and is the only auditable standard that deals with the overall management of information security. The certification was issued by CIRQ, a non-profit organization providing audit and certification services globally to companies complying with the requirements of ISO 27001 with an emphasis on working with market insights and analytics firms like InsightsNow.
The InsightsNow ISO certification covers the ISMS corporate infrastructure, systems and services required to deliver market research functions including online data collection, data processing, reporting and analysis services to their clients.
About InsightsNow
InsightsNow, an award-winning behavioral research and strategy firm, partners with companies across a wide array of industry verticals to approach marketing, branding and product development decisions from a strategic mindset. The insights uncovered support the creation of disruptive innovations that help achieve a cleaner, healthier, happier world. InsightsNow partners with clients via custom, collaborative solutions and proprietary behavioral frameworks to help find the right answers, improving success in market. www.insightsnow.com
