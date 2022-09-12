Celebrity Chef Tyler Florence Enters the Chicago Dining Scene as the Third Visiting Chef at Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk

Chef Tyler Florence

On October 6, 2022, Tyler Florence brings his California Inspired Steakhouse Concept, Miller & Lux, to Downtown Chicago Along with His New Wines

It's an honor to bring Miller & Lux to Chicago, a city of great steakhouses. Guests will have a chance to taste - at Esquire - what we are doing on the west coast and be the first to try my new wines.” — Tyler Florence

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announced today, celebrity Chef Tyler Florence will be transporting his modern West Coast steakhouse vibe at Miller & Lux to Chicago through the Esquire Visiting Chef Series. Chef Tyler’s Visiting Chef menu, available for lunch and dinner, will kick off on October 6 and run through January 9, 2023. Esquire Guests will also be the first to experience Tyler’s newest wines, a Miller & Lux Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon, which will be served alongside his menu by the glass or bottle.

Bringing a bit of steak house diversity to one of the best steak cities in the U.S., Tyler's menu pays homage to the classic steakhouse experience while mixing in a bit of California sensibility and nostalgia. To keep with Tyler’s commitment to using seasonal ingredients, the menu will feature farm-direct produce and prime dry-aged, grass-fed, impeccably flavored meats from the best ranches in America.

Chef Tyler is set to bring a few of his signature dishes from Miller & Lux including Caviar Donuts with Crème Fraiche Custard, Kaluga Caviar Steak Tartare, Louisiana Shrimp Cocktail, a 46 oz. Tomahawk Ribeye, and his M&L 10 oz. Burger and more. Meats will be accompanied by a selection of gourmet steak sauces made from scratch - Green Peppercorn Bordelaise, Whipped Horseradish and Fresh Tarragon Bearnaise.

Menu items will be served alongside a wine pairing from Esquire’s Wine Spectator award-winning collection, curated by Cooper’s Hawk Master Sommelier, Emily Wines. Tyler’s wines, a Chardonnay sourced from central Russian Valley vineyards and Sonoma County, and a Cabernet hailing from the Northern and Southeastern district of Oakville and Napa Valley, will also be paired with his dishes.

“It's an honor to be able to bring a piece of Miller & Lux to Chicago, a city known for its great steakhouses,” said Chef Tyler Florence. “Guests will have a chance to taste -at Esquire - what we are doing on the west coast and be among the first to try my new wines.”

Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk Founder and CEO Tim McEnery said, “Tyler is an extraordinary chef and collaborator, and we are excited to welcome him back into the family. Visionaries like Tyler provide added inspiration to our team members and will provide guests and wine club members with a memorable fine dining steakhouse experience.”

Designed to be a culinary and wine destination, Esquire, located at 58 E. Oak Street, is a completely new way to experience the Cooper’s Hawk brand ethos. The Visiting Chef Series features a new chef every quarter, offering Chicagoans experiences from some of the most celebrated chefs around the world. The series kicked off with Tom Colicchio in March and is currently featuring a menu by Carla Hall.

Reservations for open today via Open Table.

###

Hours of Operation:

Mon–Thurs | Bar & Tasting Room: 3pm–9pm; Dining Room: 5pm–9pm

Fri–Sat | Bar, Dining & Tasting Rooms: 11am–10pm

Sunday | Bar, Dining & Tasting Rooms: 11am–9pm

Address:

Esquire by Cooper’s Hawk

58 E Oak Street

Chicago, IL 60611

P: (312) 736 – 9999