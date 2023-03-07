Award Winning Bravo Tea Exhibiting at EXPO West
With New Awards, New Retailers, New Website and New Mushroom Wonders Line…Bravo Tea is Stirring Up the Category
Because we have such rich resources of wildcrafted herbs grown on our own farms, we were able to create a line of mushroom teas that are delicious and of the highest quality.”SANTA ANA, CA, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Tea is starting the year off with some great achievements as well as some new opportunities to grow its brand. From winning industry awards, to launching a new line of mushroom teas, here’s the latest update.
“BRAVO” FOR BRAVO TEA’S LATEST AWARDS
Delicious Living Magazine, a trusted health and wellness resource for more than 35 years, announced the winners of its 13th annual Beauty & Body Awards. Each year, Delicious Living selects the top natural products to educate consumers on the most trusted beauty and body-care products in an increasingly saturated market.
“These awards are given to natural beauty and body-care products that demonstrate integrity, inspiration, and innovation for good within the natural product industry.” said Ellen Wheeler, vice president of sales of Delicious Living. “They are recognized as a symbol of excellence among consumers, influencers, industry peers, media, buyers, retailers, suppliers and health practitioners.”
Bravo Tea received a Gold Retailer Choice Award for its Hair Regrowth tea, which also received a Silver Consumer Choice Award. Bravo’s Clear & Smooth Skin tea received a Bronze Retailer Choice Award. All Bravo Teas are crafted with genuine traditional herbs. These products are Non-GMO Project Verified, gluten-Free, caffeine-free, with natural flavoring. No dyes or artificial flavors are ever used. The authentic blends are unlike any other on the market today.
NEW MUSHROOM WONDERS TEAS NOW AVAILABLE
Bravo Tea has also recently launched an entire line of mushroom teas that are already gaining in popularity. In the world of natural products, mushrooms as key ingredients in food and beverages are nothing new; however, the trend is escalating in 2023, becoming even more mainstream. And there’s good reasons for that. Mushrooms offer a variety of benefits due to their culinary and therapeutic properties. And Bravo’s mushrooms are sustainably grown in native habitats for the maximum potency and purity Mother Nature can offer.
James Liu, founder and CEO of Bravo Teas comments, “Because we have such rich resources of wildcrafted herbs grown on our own farms, we were able to create a line of mushroom teas that are delicious and of the highest quality. Bravo Mushroom Wonders teas are extremely unique since we incorporate both the raw mushroom AND the mushroom extract to boost the potency and flavors.”
BRAVO TEA AT EXPO WEST
If you’ll be attending EXPO West this year, make sure you stop by the Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace on Wed., March 8th from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm at Booth #F53. Bravo Tea will be exhibiting and offering samples of all their teas. The Mushroom Wonders line will be featured, so that people can sample the flavors for themselves, Bravo Tea is proud of the smooth appealing flavor quality of these teas and is receiving rave reviews from industry experts. Attendees are invited to stop by and take a sip or two and get to know the team!
BRAND NEW WEBSITE
Those who are NOT able to make it to EXPO West, no worries! They can receive all the information needed about Bravo Tea on the new website that just launched this month! Returning visitors will notice a big change including improved navigation to find everything as well as a new visual experience to better reflect the brand. Those visiting for the first time will see the new website www.bravotea.com will show where and how we grow our herbs, our beliefs in herbalism, and why this brand is taking the category by storm. Visitors will also be able to easily purchase any Bravo teas directly from the site, or find a retailer. Some Bravo Teas are now available at Sprouts Farmers Market!
About Bravo Tea
Bravo tea is a family-owned company. We grow the majority of herbs from our own organic herbal farm high in the mountains on the Tibetan Plateau. Our functional teas are based on recipes that have existed in Eastern herbalism for Centuries. Indigenous herbal medicine is still practiced all over the world and has existed in nearly every continent of the world almost for as long as there have been human beings.
