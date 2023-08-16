Bravo Tea’s Mushroom Wonders Line of Herbal Teas Now at Fresh Thyme
Retailers Expanding Mushroom Functional Product OfferingsSANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A new report from ResearchandMarkets.com shows that the global functional mushroom market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.07 percent over the next five years. According to the report, the market is driven by the increasing consumer awareness of the importance of maintaining overall health and the rising demand for functional foods and beverages. Mushrooms are the new ‘darlings’ of this trend due to their immune support and other health capabilities.
Mushroom teas are growing in popularity because they bring an array of benefits to consumers in a nutritional form.
1. Antioxidant and healthy inflammatory response effects: Many mushroom teas are rich in antioxidants, which can help protect the body against oxidative stress and promote overall wellness.
2. Stress relief and relaxation: Certain mushroom teas, like lion's mane or cordyceps tea, have adaptogenic properties, which means they can help the body adapt to stress and promote a sense of calm and relaxation.
3. Immune system support: Mushroom teas, such as reishi or chaga tea, are known for their immune support properties. They contain various bioactive compounds including polysaccharides that can help build healthy immune response.
The new Bravo Mushroom Wonders teas are differentiated by their smooth taste, since some mushroom teas can be bitter. Using a process called hot water extraction, Bravo Tea starts with premium quality mushrooms and the hot water mushroom extracts to create a potent and flavorful blend. This method not only has the benefit of making the mushrooms more palatable, but also concentrates the healthy compounds of the mushrooms. Roasted Goji leaf is added for natural flavor, which makes the teas taste great and even provides a bit of immune support. No synthetic additives, flavors, or colorants are used. The result is a tea that tastes better than freeze dried products and is more potent than whole mushrooms alone.
Fresh Thyme will be carrying all seven flavors:
1) Chaga - The Chaga mushroom has been used for centuries as an herbal tea remedy in Asia, Europe, and North America. Bravo’s Chaga mushrooms grow wild on the bark of mature birch trees in Siberia’s cold climate.
2) Maitake - Treasured in Asia for its nourishing properties, maitake is thought to invigorate and fortify the body’s natural processes.
3) Turkey Tail - The colorful rings of the Coriolis mushroom mimic the feathers of a turkey’s tail. This tea provides vital energy when you need a boost.
4) Reishi - Hailed as “the mushroom of immortality” and “the medicine of kings” since ancient times, Reishi was so rare that only Chinese nobility had access to the mushroom before it became cultivated.
5) Cordyceps - With humble beginnings as a Himalayan folk remedy, Cordyceps is now world renowned for its unique benefits and pleasant savory flavor.
6) Lion’s Mane - Lion’s Mane is a rare, beautiful organism native to North America and Europe. Rich with nutrition that is unlocked when cooked, Lion’s Mane is the perfect companion for caffeine-free focus.
7) 6 Mushroom Defense – Bravo’s special blend of Chaga, Reishi, Maitake, Turkey Tail, Cordyceps, and Lion’s Mane delivers powerful adaptogens and antioxidants in a delicious blend. This daily tea supports immunity, mood, energy, digestion, gut, and liver health.
About Bravo Tea
Bravo tea is a family-owned company. We grow the majority of the herbs from our own organic herbal farm on the Tibetan Plateau. Our functional teas are based on recipes that have existed in Eastern herbalism for Centuries. Indigenous herbal medicine is still practiced all over the world and has existed in nearly every continent of the world almost for as long as there have been human beings. We believe in the power of natural remedies and have a strong belief in the protection of the natural world. We strive to promote a healthy planet while nurturing healthy people.
By growing these herbs on our own organic farm high in the mountains on the Tibetan Plateau, we are able to make these authentic herbal tea formulas affordable and more accessible.
We’re bringing the best of Traditional Eastern Herbalism to the west. Our teas follow the recipes of ancient herbal remedies that have been used for millennia, and are designed according to the most stringent quality standards here in the United States.
