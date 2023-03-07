HelloTeam Ranks No. 47 on Inc. Magazine’s Regional List of the Fastest-Growing Companies

HelloTeam ranks #47 on Inc Magazine's Prestigious list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies in the Northeast Region.

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that HelloTeam is No. 47 on its third annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Northeast private companies, based in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the Northeast economy’s most dynamic segment–its independent small businesses.

“I'm absolutely thrilled and humbled to earn a spot in the top 50 on the 2023 Inc 5000 regionals,” said Tanya Bakalov, CEO and Founder of HelloTeam. “To be named as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Northeast region is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust and support of our valued customers and partners. This achievement only fuels our passion to continue pushing the boundaries of what's possible in performance management and employee retention. We're excited for what the future holds and look forward to making an even greater impact in the years to come.”

The companies on this list show a remarkable rate of growth across all industries in the Northeast region. Between 2019 and 2021, these 169 private companies had an average growth rate of 450 percent and, in 2021 alone, they added 12,066 jobs and nearly $4.4 billion to the Northeast region’s economy. Companies based in the New York and Boston areas had the highest growth rates overall.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Northeast, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/northeast starting February 28, 2023.

“This year’s Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America’s off-the-charts growth companies. They’re disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you’ll be hearing about for years to come,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. magazine.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam is the leading all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform designed to improve employee retention and create engaged, highly effective teams through goals, 360 performance reviews, one-on-ones for real-time feedback, surveys, virtual peer recognition, and more. HelloTeam's user-friendly platform provides interactive tools that HR needs and employees love. Our holistic approach to performance management and employee engagement makes HelloTeam the perfect tool for building a winning culture.

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent.