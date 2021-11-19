HelloTeam Releases App on Microsoft AppSource

Microsoft Teams integration provides streamlined notifications of employee engagement and performance management activity

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, November 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HelloTeam, the all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform, today announced the HelloTeam App for Microsoft Teams and its listing on the Microsoft AppSource marketplace. HelloTeam customers who are also communicating and collaborating with Microsoft Teams will now be able to quickly and easily include HelloTeam activity directly in their Microsoft Teams interactions.

HelloTeam is a unified people experience platform that improves employee retention with flexible performance reviews, goals, one-on-ones, peer recognition, rewards, and engagement surveys in one easy-to-use platform for every employee, wherever they work. The HelloTeam App for Microsoft Teams enables users to high-five teammates, as well as receive HelloTeam notifications for surveys, reviews, news, events and badges.

"Expanding our platform to include an App for Microsoft Teams provides a tremendous opportunity for HelloTeam and significant value to our customers," said Tanya Bakalov, CEO of HelloTeam. "With so many businesses challenged with retaining employees, simplified access to performance, engagement, and culture-driving experiences is more important than ever. We’re committed to features and innovation that simplifies access to our platform by every employee, wherever they work.”

Seamless integration is a key value driver for HelloTeam, enabling countless HR departments of any size with performance management, employee engagement, goal-setting, and social workplace connectivity. The HelloTeam App for Microsoft Teams is listed in Microsoft's AppSource online store and is free with a HelloTeam subscription.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam is the leading all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform designed to improve employee retention and create engaged, highly effective teams through goals, 360 performance reviews, one-on-ones for real-time feedback, surveys, virtual peer recognition, and more. HelloTeam's user-friendly platform provides interactive tools that HR needs and employees love. Our holistic approach to performance management and employee engagement makes HelloTeam the perfect tool for building a winning culture.

HelloTeam’s strategic investment partners include Underscore VC, Osage Venture Partners, and Ventureforgood.

For more information visit: www.helloteam.com