SEAM Group’s ViewPoint Now Provides Carbon Emissions Insights to Inform Customers ESG Programs

SEAM Group enabled customers to save 475,000+ metric tons of Carbon Reduction in support of safety, maintenance, reliability, and sustainability capabilitiesCLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SEAM Group, a global leader in energized asset performance, today announced the launch of a new carbon reduction analytics feature within ViewPoint®, its technology solution that helps customers make better, safety-driven business decisions.
Customers can now access environmental insights, helping them discover connections between their condition monitoring activities, operations, and sustainability initiatives. Proprietary data within the latest feature reports that SEAM Group’s asset management services have saved its North American customers an average 32,000 metric tons per year over the last five years.*
“In our mission to create a safer, more reliable world, we are excited to bring more value to our customers through our technology capabilities,” said Igor Bondarenko, SEAM Group’s Chief Technology Officer. “ViewPoint is helping companies across multiple industries with unique, actionable data insights for all their energized assets. We are proud and excited to be part of our customers journey toward a more sustainable, environmentally conscious future.”
In June 2022, SEAM Group released ViewPoint 2.0, which is utilized by customers across multiple industries, including distribution, logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, electric vehicle charging, data centers, food service, building management, and more. Since being implemented in 2003 as a solution for SEAM Group customers, ViewPoint has been used by thousands of registered users and generated more than $1 billion in downtime cost savings by identifying and correcting issues quicker.
Customers use ViewPoint as a multi-disciplined solution combining and analyzing data gathered from infrared, vibration, oil, ultrasound and motor current testing, as well as safety services like arc flash hazards analysis and digital lockout/tagout programs. ViewPoint supports data management for global portfolios and individual sites and enables multiple users personalized levels of access.
*Carbon emissions savings model is based on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) eGrid Power Profiler methodology (see https://www.epa.gov/egrid/power-profiler#/).
About SEAM Group
SEAM Group is a global leader in energized asset performance focused on delivering safety, reliability, and maintenance solutions to some of the world’s largest companies. Inspecting more than one million assets per year, SEAM Group offers a proven platform that combines strategic advisory, custom training, advanced technology, and actionable data management to position customers for success. Visit www.seamgroup.com/blog/ for company developments.
