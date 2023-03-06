Rare Disease Organization Supporting Four Scholarships
The Histiocytosis Association is celebrating its fifth year of supporting histiocytosis warriors and families through scholarships.
I thought, there's gotta be some way for this to benefit me in my life instead of just using it as a time that’s hard to look back on with trauma that impacts the rest of my life.”PITMAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Histiocytosis Association is honored to provide an educational scholarship program for undergraduate students impacted by histiocytic disorders in the United States for the fifth straight year. The Histio Student Scholarship Program celebrates the many advances in research and medicine that are now making it possible for young adult Histio Warriors to step into that next phase of life and chase their dreams as college students.
— Nate Milam (2021 recipient)
Eligible students can apply
Since its beginning in 2019, the Histio Student Scholarship Program has grown both in the number of awarded scholarships as well as the dollar amount given.
Each scholarship will fund at least $1000 toward school tuition for those selected. There are four scholarships in total, three for those diagnosed with a histiocytic disorder, and one for family members of histiocytosis patients.
If you would like to help us reach our goals and expand this program into the future, we invite you to make a donation to our scholarship program
Histiocytosis
Histiocytosis (histio) is a rare condition affecting children and adults. It is treated primarily with chemotherapy and radiation. Since it is very rare, funding for research is severely limited. For more information on Histiocytosis, go to www.histio.org
The Association
The Histiocytosis Association is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to addressing the unique needs of patients and families dealing with the effects of histiocytic disorders while leading the search for a cure. In addition, the Association promotes scientific and medical investigation into histiocytic disorders through its research programs with the aim of establishing better treatments, a cure, and prevention of the diseases.
