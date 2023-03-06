HavenLock Secures Patent for New and Innovative Locking System
HavenLock Secures Patent for New and Innovative Locking System
Our patented technology is changing the way people think about protecting interior rooms, not just from active shooters, but from unwanted entry in general.”FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HavenLock Secures Patent for New and Innovative Locking System
— Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock
HavenLock, a Tennessee-based veteran-owned company and the creator of the innovative Haven Lockdown system, has announced that it has secured its third patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its new and innovative locking system. This brings the company's total number of patents to six globally.
The USPTO has issued U.S. Patent No. 10,851,568, 11,421,456, and 10,669,758, which cover HavenLock's patented locking mechanism, absorption capabilities to prevent intrusion, and ability to detect and communicate threats to first responders. HavenLock originally developed its technology for residential use and has since transitioned its technology into commercial markets, with installations in private, educational, state government, and federal Department of Defense systems.
HavenLock's innovative patented wireless servo motor operated locking strap system is designed to prevent active shooters from gaining access to interior rooms while alerting first responders to the location of the threat. The company's flagship product, Haven Lockdown, is a universal door locking apparatus that is mounted to a typical commercial door frame to control and prevent access to a specified area. Lockdown is one of the strongest locks ever created, made from a unique combination of materials never used before in an access control device. It has a holding force of 2000lbs, a dynamic force resistance threshold of 300 ft. lbs, and includes an accelerometer to detect and notify users of an attempted breach event.
“I am proud to receive these awards from the USPTO for our unique and innovative locking platform to prevent active shooter events,” said Alex Bertelli, CEO of HavenLock. “Our patented technology is changing the way people think about protecting interior rooms, not just from active shooters, but from unwanted entry in general. We are finding customers that are using our technology as a low-cost replacement for traditional access control systems that have less strength and technology to fit their changing needs in the workplace.”
HavenLock is a veteran-owned company that designs products to keep people safe at home, work, church, and school. The company was created by military special operations veterans based on combat experiences overseas. HavenLock offers a range of products for the connected home and commercial space, with installations in every type of facility nationally. Haven is actively working with several partners in the access control space, including Johnson Controls and Alarm.com. The US Air Force has awarded several Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grants to HavenLock to continue developing its patented technology for commercial applications. HavenLock is supported by Veteran Ventures Capital, a VC firm focused on capitalizing and supporting veteran entrepreneurs in starting, scaling, and growing their businesses.
For more information about HavenLock and its products, visit their website at www.havenlockdown.com.
Media Contact:
Alex Bertelli
www.havenlockdown.com
HavenLock, Inc.
support@havenlock.com
Alex Bertelli
HavenLock, Inc.
+1 615-478-4331
support@havenlock.com