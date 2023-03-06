DermSensor Inc. Announces the Addition of Dr. Jane Grant-Kels to its Scientific Advisory Board
MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DermaSensor Inc., a health technology company that develops non-invasive tools to better equip primary care physicians (PCPs) to detect skin cancer, today announced the appointment of Dr. Jane Grant-Kels to the company's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Grant-Kels will join the following six other U.S. members of the Scientific Advisory Board, enhancing the Board's and company's scientific and medical expertise.
• David Leffell, MD – Yale School of Medicine, Professor of Dermatology & Surgery Chief
• Holly Christman, MD – Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at UCSF, former educator of primary care providers in dermatology at One Medical
• John Geisse, MD – President of Solano Dermatology Associates and Clinical Professor, former Department of Dermatology and Pathology at UCSF
• Irving Bigio, PhD – Professor of Biomedical Engineering at Boston University and original inventor and patent holder for Elastic Scattering Spectroscopy
• Cristiane Benvenuto, MD, PhD, MBA – Dermatologist and former Chief Medical Officer for DermaSensor
• Todd Thames, MD, MHA, FAAFP – Professor in Health Care Administration, Trinity University, Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at Included Health
Dr. Grant-Kels is Professor of Dermatology, Pathology and Pediatrics as well as founding Chair emeritus of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Connecticut (UCONN) Health Center and Medical School. She was the founding director of the dermatology residency program and founding director of the dermatopathology laboratory and the cutaneous oncology center and melanoma program. She now serves as Vice Chair of UCONN’s Dermatology Department as well as an Adjunct Professor of Dermatology for the University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida.
Dr. Grant-Kels has held prominent roles with the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), and she serves as deputy editor for the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD). In addition, she has also recently been awarded by the AAD with the Clarence S. Livingwood, MD Memorial Award which she will formally receive at the Plenary Session of the AAD Annual Meeting on March 19. At the AAD plenary session Dr. Grant-Kels will be presenting on “Dermatoethics: Ethics and the Practice of Dermatology.”
“I am excited and honored to have Dr. Grant-Kels, a world-renowned leader in dermatology and dermatopathology, join our Scientific Advisory Board.” said DermaSensor’s CEO, Cody Simmons. “In addition to her deep clinical and scientific expertise with melanoma and non-melanoma skin cancers, she is also a leading researcher with cutting-edge, non-invasive skin cancer detection technologies.
We are thrilled to partner with such a distinguished dermatologist and AAD leader who believes in the DermaSensor mission, our device, and its potential to improve skin cancer detection.”
“As many patients do not see dermatologists regularly, it is often up to primary care physicians to find new skin cancers. This technology effectively, non-invasively and painlessly evaluates the skin lesion beneath the skin’s surface, analyzing cellular-level features.” said Dr. Grant-Kels “In my opinion, the device will help PCPs in this important task that will ultimately save lives and reduce patient morbidity and health care dollars.”
DermaSensor Inc. is a health technology company designing non-invasive tools to better equip primary care providers for skin cancer detection. The DermaSensor device is an affordable, handheld tool that uses spectroscopy and algorithms to evaluate skin lesions for potential cancer in a matter of seconds. DermaSensor’s mission is to provide broad access to effective skin cancer checks. The DermaSensor device is currently CE Marked and is available for sale in Australia. The DermaSensor device’s FDA submission is pending review; it is not available for sale in the United States.
DermaSensor is proud to attend and support this year’s American Academy of Dermatology meeting. For more information, please visit booth #2221.
