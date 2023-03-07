Decision Lens Achieves Impact Level 5 Authorization from the Air Force via Second Front Systems’ Game Warden Platform

By adding IL5 authorization to our growing list of supported, secure environments we will make Decision Lens available to more customers than ever before. ” — Siva Nookala, Chief Architect at Decision Lens

ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision Lens software is now available to customers via Second Front Systems (2F)’s Impact Level 5 (IL5) Production Environment. The deployment via the Game Warden DevSecOps platform is in a “.mil” environment and established via an Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Air Force. With IL5, Decision Lens can offer its software-as-a-service (SaaS) to even more Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) agencies.

Achieving IL5 authorization builds on the partnership’s accelerating momentum since Decision Lens received authorization for IL4 on Game Warden last October. With support for IL5, Decision Lens is more accessible than ever by allowing a wider variety of agencies to use the software as they strive for more agile, world-class, fiscally responsible planning.

Through Game Warden, Decision Lens inherits the platform’s security controls and accreditation compliance which provides the evidence necessary for other DoD and government officials to evaluate risk and authorize use of the application.

Siva Nookala, Chief Architect at Decision Lens, has continued working closely with the 2F team to advance efforts from IL4 to IL5, saying, “By adding IL5 authorization to our growing list of supported, secure environments we will make Decision Lens available to more customers than ever before. Second Front continues to be a great partner in helping us meet increasingly strict requirements. As before, we are continuing to work towards higher impact-level environments for our customers.”

Tyler Sweatt, 2F Chief Revenue Officer said, “We continue to highlight the importance of closing the industry-government divide by making innovative software such as Decision Lens more accessible to the federal government. This launch of Decision Lens on Game Warden’s Impact Level 5 production environment is an important next step in our plan to bring commercial software to federal agencies which require IL5 security.”

As automated, continuous planning becomes increasingly critical across the federal government, having access to data in a secure environment in which users can evaluate, collaborate, and analyze is critical to maximizing resources.

About Decision Lens

Decision Lens develops integrated planning software which modernizes how government prioritizes, plans, and funds. We have been transforming public sector planning since 2005, delivering the people, process and technology which empower agencies to effectively meet the needs of today while delivering the cutting-edge capabilities of tomorrow. Customers across the Department of Defense, intelligence community, federal civilian agencies, and state and local governments achieve a sustained operational advantage through superior long-term planning, continuous medium-term prioritization, and short-term funding execution.

About Second Front Systems

Second Front Systems (2F) fast-tracks government access to disruptive, commercially-proven software as a service (SaaS) applications for national security missions. Leading software providers—ranging from publicly traded defense contractors to startups—and government agencies trust 2F’s Game Warden DevSecOps platform and secure cloud hosting environment to accelerate their delivery and harness the cloud revolution at scale. Founded by former U.S. Marines, this public benefit, venture-backed software company is driven by firsthand experience of the dangers outdated technology poses in combat. For more information, visit https://secondfront.com/

