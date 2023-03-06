Marketing 2.0 Conference Reviews Clickbait Scam Offenses
One of the panel discussions of the Marketing 2.0 Conference, hosted in the USA, discussed marketing scam offenses and ways to prevent them.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marketing is a pivotal tool in all businesses, regardless of the industry. Brands rely on marketing strategies and tactics to push their product to the right audience in mass quantities, driving sales and awareness towards their brand. With the growth of social media and a never before seen boom in marketing strategies and budgets allocated towards it, scammers were bound to fish out new ways of infiltrating this industry. Bearing this in mind, panelists at Marketing 2.0 Conference on December 19-21, 2022 at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, USA discussed one of the more common marketing scam offenses, clickbait scams.
With the use of overpromising headlines and advertising tactics, clickbait scams drive users to potentially steal their personal and financial information or sell the product or services, either under-delivering or completely different from what was promised. Under-delivering products can not only be financially detrimental to consumers but also pose health threats, especially in the case of weight loss supplements, usually promising on non-existent theories and potentially unauthorized and dangerous mixtures of ingredients. By redirecting users to their fraudulent websites, scammers try to install ransomware and steal user data and personal information, posing major threats to consumer privacy.
Marketing 2.0 Conference’s panel highlighted some of the common clickbait scam tactics to help educate attendees and raise their awareness. One of the leaders on stage started with the, “bait and switch” tactic. Consumers may initially be advertised a certain product or service, usually to lure them into redirecting to the scammer’s website. Infiltrated with fraudulent ads and ransomware, this page will usually lead to a completely different product or service and attempt to steal their personal information. Experts at this global marketing conference reviewed that clickbait scammers also use such tactics to spread fraudulent news or information, leading to harmful consequences such as distrust in the media and giving rise to hate speech platforms.
One of the panelists at the Marketing 2.0 Conference discussed prevention measures with consumer vigilance and awareness being the key factor. Consumers must be aware of a few things in order to avoid being defrauded:
●Skepticism when reading a headline or product description that’s, “too good to be true.”
●Avoiding giving out any personal information unless completely sure about a website’s verification.
●Thoroughly researching products or services before making a purchase.
Panelists shared how the marketing industry, to tackle this, has implemented stricter guidelines and regulations all across. Along with updated guidelines, the use of security-based algorithms has been amped up to protect data privacy and well-being.
With how huge and volatile the marketing industry is, staying up to date on all key trends and innovative perspectives is vital. Digital marketing conferences, such as Marketing 2.0 Conference, help professionals, and industry experts network and present problem-solving and fresh perspectives onto the table, benefiting the global marketing industry! To be a part of this global marketing conference in Dubai and the USA in 2023, feel free to visit www.marketing2conf.com.
