MindCloud Named #1 “Best Cloud Services Provider for 2023”
Integration Platform Winner to Improve Productivity and Increase Sales
“Our success comes from listening, simplifying, and automating. The results are more time, less wasted money, and more sales!”PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With positive reviews arriving daily MindCloud, announced it received another award, this one from Corporate Live Wire for best Cloud Service Provider.
— Jamie Royce CEO and Founder
Corporate Live Wire invited over 90,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors, and subscribers to nominate companies & individuals based on factors such as service, innovation, experience, sustainability, and other key criteria. Additionally, their research team put forward a selection of firms that they felt were deserving of recognition. MindCloud was announced as the Cloud Service Provider for 2023.
MindCloud is a software company that builds and maintains custom connections between software and other platforms utilizing a cutting-edge integration platform that eliminates manual data entry and automates it.
“As technology continues to advance, the modern business owner uses more and more online software tools to manage their business. The more software a company uses, the more disconnected their business can become,” says Jamie Royce CEO and Founder. “Our success comes from listening, simplifying and automating. The results are more time, less wasted money, and more sales!”
With thousands of software applications being built each month, how does a CEO keep up? One way is to let the expert evaluators and reviewers do the work for you. Look for award winners.
“This award acknowledges the white glove service we provide to our customers,” said Royce.
