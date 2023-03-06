Christine Rose, Honored Business Coach, Author and Speaker to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is well regarded for her achievements in many areas. A Certified Canfield Success Principles Trainer and keynote speaker, she was listed as one of the Top 15 Women Businesses Coaches for the year 2022. Honored as Top Business Coach of the Year for the year 2019 and with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the Office of the President of the US, Christine has further achieved rank as a bestselling author of Amazon #1 new release and Fall 2022 Pinnacle Book Awards’ Best Women’s Interest Book, Life Beyond #MeToo: Creating a Safer World for Our Mothers, Daughters, Sisters & Friends, and as a co-author with Shark Tank star Kevin Harrington of #1 International Bestseller Cracking the Rich Code, Volume 4. She is distinguished internationally as a Business and Executive Coach, specializing in Coaching CEOs and leadership teams of companies with revenues at the $1 million mark and above. She holds several certifications including Certified Value BuilderTM Advisor and Certified Psychological Safety Coach (supporting companies in their efforts to form a more equitable culture for all employees.)

More important is the insightful coaching she shares with leaders that helped her to earn her top-notch reputation. This March, a time that includes St Patrick’s Day, 5 Wednesdays, and the beginning of Spring, she will be sharing wisdom on subjects geared to help businesses thrive in these challenging times, with an impending recession and unpredictable job market.

“Only about 9 percent of businesses increase their revenues in times like these. The rest tend to decline, or even go out of business altogether. I want to focus on how businesses can be among those that grow in a challenging environment.”

Christine will speak about ways for businesses to cope with what is referred to as VUCA times, which Forbes defines as Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous. For the non-expert, that means, hey, its crazy out there, but the sharpest will figure out a way to deal with it and thrive.

Christine will discuss moving from a long-range planning strategy to a scenario planning practice. She will share thoughts on accountability, and ways that top leaders can effectively support teams to get results without being too controlling. She will also relate how like St. Patrick, CEOs and small business owners can learn to “see the snakes that have crept into their businesses and drive them out.” For the beginning of Spring, the growing season, she will share 8 Ways to Grow Value in Your Company.

A popular radio and podcast guest, Christine has also launched a new virtual learning community, CEOAccelTM, where CEOs of hi-revenue companies and entrepreneurial masterminds collaborate and learn together as they address economic shifts, globalization, technology, and similar shared business priorities.

Close Up Radio will feature Christine Rose in interviews with Jim Masters Wednesdays in March—the 8th, 15th, 22nd and 29th, each at 3:00pm EST

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call 347-996-3389

For more information about CEOAccel, visit www.ceoaccel.com

To book Christine to speak or for business coaching, visit www.coachchristinerose.com