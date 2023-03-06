Squaretalk Announces Partnership with Sculptor to Streamline Sales Communications

Companies join forces to empower Salesforce users with enhanced automation capabilities and productivity tools

By combining the power of Squaretalk with Sculptor's automation capabilities, sales teams will be able to operate more efficiently and focus on closing deals rather than tedious tasks” — Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk

JERUSALEM, ISRAEL, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Squaretalk, a leading provider of cloud communication software, has announced a new partnership with Sculptor, a top-rated CPQ software for Salesforce. The alliance will integrate two innovative solutions to help sales teams streamline their communications and boost productivity.

Customers and partners of Squaretalk can now benefit from Sculptor's robust automation capabilities. The integration of these two powerful tools will enable sales teams using Salesforce to automate repetitive tasks, simplifying the relationship-building, deal-closing, and revenue-generating processes.

Integrating CPQ and call center capabilities into Salesforce can significantly enhance sales efficiency, enabling sales reps to handle more calls and close deals quickly, while providing real-time quotes to potential customers. By ensuring that pricing and product configurations are consistent across all channels, teams can maintain a unified message and provide customers with a cohesive experience. This can allow sales reps to focus on building relationships with customers and closing deals, freeing them from administrative tasks that can reduce productivity.

"Salesforce is the backbone of many sales organizations, and we are thrilled to partner with Sculptor to provide our customers with even more capabilities," said Elie Rubin, CEO of Squaretalk. "By combining the power of Squaretalk with Sculptor's automation capabilities, sales teams will be able to operate more efficiently and focus on closing deals rather than tedious tasks. Sculptor is highly appreciated for its out-of-the-box capabilities. Through our partnership, Squaretalk’s customers are now having the ability to configure and strengthen their sales teams into more effective deal velocity."

Sculptor CEO, Dmitri Leichik, added, "We are excited to partner with Squaretalk to provide sales teams with an all-in-one solution for communication and automation. At Sculptor, we share the same values as Squaretalk in delivering excellent agent experience. Together, we will help teams increase their productivity and ultimately drive more revenue.’’

About Squaretalk

Squaretalk is a powerful cloud communications platform helping growing businesses boost customer engagement by providing flexible and effective solutions to decentralized teams.

Squaretalk is a multinational tech company operating in Israel and Bulgaria with worldwide coverage and a vast ecosystem of integrations and automations with the most popular business tools such as Salesforce CTI, Zoho Phonebridge, Hubspot, Freshworks, Freshdesk, Zendesk, Gong.io, Match-trade, Slack, Teams, Dynamics CRM, Google Sheets and many more.

Learn how to become a part of Squaretalk’s growing network of partners: https://squaretalk.com/partners/

Squaretalk on AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3u00000MRuSlEAL&tab=e

Contact our sales for a demo: sales@squaretalk.com

About Sculptor CPQ

Sculptor CPQ is Salesforce-native quoting and pricing software built by Twistellar, #1 Salesforce Consulting Partner in Denmark, to automate time-consuming manual sales team operations and close deals faster. The app streamlines the processes of product and pricing rule configuration, empowering sales teams to generate and send accurate sales proposals effortlessly and quickly. Sculptor CPQ significantly increases the velocity and volume of deals and provides excellent revenue forecasting capabilities. The average time to implement Sculptor CPQ and set up all the flows in Salesforce takes only two weeks, while sales reps usually get used to Sculptor in two days due to its user-friendly interface and no-coding algorithms.

Sculptor CPQ is available via Test Drive or Trial on the AppExchange: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N4V00000GFjm4UAD&tab=e

Learn how Sculptor CPQ accelerates sales by reading a recent case study: https://sculptor.cloud/rocventures-quote-automation-case

Book a 1:1 free Sculptor Demo: https://calendly.com/v_rokhman