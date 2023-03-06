7th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination Conference to be held on 23rd -24th March 2023
This Congress aims to bring together all the stakeholders, to discuss the challenges in achieving and maintaining an infection free environmentLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 7th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination Conference is set to take place on 23rd -24th March 2023 at the ILEC Conference Centre & Ibis London Earls Court. This two-day event is the premier educational and networking conference for healthcare professionals interested in infection control, sterilization, and decontamination.
The conference will feature a variety of key highlights, including presentations from leading experts in the field, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. Attendees will have the chance to hear from top professionals and gain insight into the latest research and developments in infection control, sterilization, and decontamination.
Keynote speakers for the event include:
• Dr Shanom Ali, Clinical Microbiologist, University College London Hospital, NHS
• Gabriela Sanchez, Senior Representative, ASP
• Dr Elaine Cloutman-Green, Consultant Clinical Scientist (Infection Control Doctor), Great Ormond Street Hospital for Children NHS Foundation Trust, UK
• Senior Representative, Pentax Medical
• Rawaa Jamadar, Infection Prevention & Control Specialist | Senior Quality Ambassador, Royal Commission Health Services Program
• Pavan Pankhania, European Product Manager, Germitec
• Ursula Morby, Decontamination Lead, UL Hospital Limerick
• Norah Al Ghuraybi, Infection Control Expert, Healthgrades Infection Control corporate group Expert
• Joanna Chapman, Infection Prevention and Control Nurse, Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
• Giovanni Satta, Infection Control Doctor/Consultant in Infection, University College London Hospitals
• Tracey Scott, Vice Chair, IDI
• Trevor Garcia, Decontamination Consultant, Ex-Director of Education, The Institute of Decontamination Sciences (IDSc), UK
• Catherine Wagland, Infection Control Matron and Deputy DIPC, Moorfields Eye Hospital
• Karen Egan, Associate Director of Nursing for IPC, Integrated Care System | Tristel
• Clare Atkinson, Founder and Director of Research & Development, NuGreen
• John Prendergast, Authorised Engineer (Decontamination), Special Estates Services, UK
• Prof. Walid Al-Wali, Senior Consultant Medical Microbiologist, Chair of Infection Prevention and Control, Hazm Mebaireek and Al-Wakra Hospitals, Hamad Medical Corporation
• Kyle Brown, Regional Endoscopy Decontamination Lead, Worcestershire Acute Hospital, NHS Trust
• Rod Pedro, Decontamination Senior Supervisor, Princess Royal University Hospital and Orpington Hospital
• Mark Furmage, Decontamination Engineer, NHS Wales
• Dr Ahmed Baggashi, CSSD & Infection Control Supervisor, Ministry of Health, Director of Saudi health Education Team, Founder, SterilizationToday Magazine, KSA
• Richard Merch Sabino, Decontamination Lead, Spire Healthcare Group, Harpenden, UK
• Darren Mills, Independent Theatre Practitioner, UK
These experts will be joined by a line-up of other industry leaders who will share their knowledge and experience on topics such as the latest advances in disinfection technologies, best practices for sterilization, and new approaches to infection prevention. The event is also supported by a range of sponsors who are committed to advancing the field of infection control, sterilization, and decontamination.
Among the sponsors are 𝗚𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘁𝗲𝗰 – an award-winning manufacturer in developing UV-C, chemical-free, high-level disinfection systems for ultrasound probes, 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗧𝗬𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗢𝗡 and 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗺𝗮𝗕𝗔𝗚, 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹 is a UK-based manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products. Surgical Holdings - an Award-winning British Surgical Instrument Manufacturer and Repairer, facilitating Sustainability in Surgery, 𝗡𝘂𝗚𝗿𝗲𝗲𝗻 - leading the healthcare sector, IHSS - a market leader in the provision of Sterile Service Solutions. 𝗪𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗲𝗻𝗯𝘂𝗿𝗴 Medical is a world leader in delivering excellent endoscope reprocessing products and solutions, PFE Medical are Infection Prevention and Decontamination specialist. 𝗔𝗻𝘀𝗮𝗻𝗮, an NLC venture, is developing and marketing an innovative and patented sterilization technology for medical devices and pharmaceutical products. 𝗔𝗹𝗽𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗰𝘀 UCS manufacture 𝗠𝗲𝗱𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿 Advanced Ultrasonic Protein Removal Systems. ASP has been developing products and solutions focused on the prevention of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). 𝗧𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗹 is a UK-based manufacturer of infection prevention and contamination control products.
This event brings together leading experts and healthcare professionals from around the world to share their knowledge and experience. We are confident that this year's conference will be our best yet, and we look forward to welcoming everyone to London.
In addition to the keynote speeches and presentations, the conference will also feature a range of interactive workshops where attendees can learn new skills and techniques in infection control, sterilization, and decontamination. There will also be networking opportunities throughout the event, allowing attendees to connect with their peers and build new professional relationships.
Registration for the conference is closing soon, and the offer discount tickets are available until 22nd March 2023. For more information about the 7th Annual Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination Conference and to register, visit the conference website – click here.
About the Conference:
The Infection Control, Sterilization & Decontamination Conference is an annual event that brings together healthcare professionals from around the world to discuss the latest developments in infection control, sterilization, and decontamination. The conference features presentations from leading experts, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities. It is supported by a range of sponsors who are committed to advancing the field of infection control, sterilization, and decontamination.
