Paulina Brandberg takes part in UN meeting on gender equality

SWEDEN, March 6 - On 6–9 March, Sweden’s Minister for Gender Equality and Deputy Minister for Employment, Paulina Brandberg, will participate in the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) in New York. Ms Brandberg will deliver two keynote speeches – on behalf of Sweden and of the EU.

The priority theme for this year’s session is ‘Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls’ and the overview theme is ‘Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls’.

“Technological developments has offered us many opportunities, but there are also downsides to technology. At this year’s CSW, it is therefore important to look at the the forms of violence, hate speech and mysogny that particularly affect women and girls online, both in Sweden and around the world,” says Ms Brandberg, who is leading the Swedish delegation at the meeting.

Besides Ms Brandberg, the delegation consists of representatives from civil society, government agencies, the Government Offices and the Riksdag (Swedish parliament).

Ms Brandberg will deliver Sweden’s keynote speech in the General Assembly and participate in several side events. She will also have bilateral meetings with states and multilateral organisations. As Sweden holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of 2023, Ms Brandberg will also deliver the EU’s keynote speech.

During the UN meeting, Sweden will organise a side event together with Mexico on sexual and reproductive health and rights and a joint side event with partners including the Czech Republic and France on online harassment. Sweden will also be a co-organiser of around ten other side events with a gender equality focus, on subjects including LGBTQ issues, the role of religious actors, human trafficking and economic independence.

Within the framework of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Sweden is also hosting an informal EU ministerial breakfast on the theme ‘The digital dimension of gender-based violence’. Together with the European Commission, Sweden is also organising a high-level side event on Tuesday 7 March at 10.00 am EST in New York (16.00 pm CET) entitled ‘A gender-equal world with technologies, digitalisation and AI - what is our roadmap?’, where strategic challenges to achieving gender equality in the digital age will be discussed.

The Swedish side events and the side event organised on behalf of the EU will all be broadcast live.

The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women will be livestreamed and can can be watched here.