Submit Release
News Search

There were 657 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,395 in the last 365 days.

Paulina Brandberg takes part in UN meeting on gender equality

SWEDEN, March 6 - On 6–9 March, Sweden’s Minister for Gender Equality and Deputy Minister for Employment, Paulina Brandberg, will participate in the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW67) in New York. Ms Brandberg will deliver two keynote speeches – on behalf of Sweden and of the EU.

The priority theme for this year’s session is ‘Innovation and technological change, and education in the digital age for achieving gender equality and the empowerment of all women and girls’ and the overview theme is ‘Challenges and opportunities in achieving gender equality and the empowerment of rural women and girls’.

“Technological developments has offered us many opportunities, but there are also downsides to technology. At this year’s CSW, it is therefore important to look at the the forms of violence, hate speech and mysogny that particularly affect women and girls online, both in Sweden and around the world,” says Ms Brandberg, who is leading the Swedish delegation at the meeting.

Besides Ms Brandberg, the delegation consists of representatives from civil society, government agencies, the Government Offices and the Riksdag (Swedish parliament).

Ms Brandberg will deliver Sweden’s keynote speech in the General Assembly and participate in several side events. She will also have bilateral meetings with states and multilateral organisations. As Sweden holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for the first six months of 2023, Ms Brandberg will also deliver the EU’s keynote speech.

During the UN meeting, Sweden will organise a side event together with Mexico on sexual and reproductive health and rights and a joint side event with partners including the Czech Republic and France on online harassment. Sweden will also be a co-organiser of around ten other side events with a gender equality focus, on subjects including LGBTQ issues, the role of religious actors, human trafficking and economic independence.

Within the framework of the Presidency of the Council of the EU, Sweden is also hosting an informal EU ministerial breakfast  on the theme ‘The digital dimension of gender-based violence’. Together with the European Commission, Sweden is also organising a high-level side event on Tuesday 7 March at 10.00 am EST in New York (16.00 pm CET) entitled ‘A gender-equal world with technologies, digitalisation and AI - what is our roadmap?’, where strategic challenges to achieving gender equality in the digital age will be discussed.

The Swedish side events and the side event organised on behalf of the EU will all be broadcast live.

The 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women will be livestreamed and can can be watched here.

You just read:

Paulina Brandberg takes part in UN meeting on gender equality

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more