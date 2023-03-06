AIVAR METALAND DEBUT: THE FIRST METAVERSE FOR THOSE SEEKING OPPORTUNITIES, JOBS, AND INCOME
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first reality of the new digital world, expressly dedicated to those who are looking for a job, either as an independent worker or an employee, and at the same time intends to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the Metaverse not only for entertainment anymore, has been born!
"Are you trying to start a business or find a job, either independent or fixed? Go to AIVAR Metaland, and you will find what you are looking for!" This is the basic idea from which AIVAR Metaland was born, the first Metaverse to offer concrete job and business opportunities, with earnings paid using cryptocurrency.
The CEO, Stefano Santori, speaks enthusiastically about the project, which is attracting immense interest from anyone looking for better employment opportunities. "There are two billion people who are interested in changing jobs at every moment. Of these, 300 million are actively trying to do it every day: these are the people we are targeting with a very concrete proposal." While speaking, Stefano opens his cell phone to show us the Metaverse presented at the Marriott in Rome on Saturday, March 4th.
"You see, here you may enter with your avatar into this large room, which we consider a sort of space station. This is where you find the entrances to the various markets and opportunities: easy to discover, with everything just a few clicks away."
We ask him to show us some of the other environments while we notice the rich, avant-garde design that certainly makes us feel very "hi-tech," just like anyone exploring a Metaverse.
"Following, we're entering the Games area: as you can see, from here you can access the Vaffa Cosmo Game directly, which is completing its final testing phase and offers rich opportunities to anyone who loves P2E games (play-to-earn). Have you ever heard of them?"
Of course, we are familiar with P2E. They are the games driving the new blockchain-based game industry, attracting millions of people worldwide.
"Would you like to see more? We can leave here and go see how we facilitate anyone who wants to buy something for themselves or their home: from clothing to mobile phones and much more. We are starting now with Social Commerce, and there are already over 50,000 references from the first day." We ask where the innovation is here, and we see Stefano starts smiling.
"Here is the biggest innovation... the One that could allow you to buy what you want and pay nothing." We look at our CEO with a mixture of disbelief and suspicion, but he clarifies everything indisputably. "It was no pun, don't worry. Every month we draw up a ranking - which will be visible to everyone from day one - based on our algorithmic formula linked to the margin we have on the purchased product. At the end of the month, we send a cash back percentage on the spending. For many, it will be 5%, but for some, it will be 10-20% or even 50%. And for a few, it will be 100% to 155% of what they spent: we do it by sharing the profit margins with the Metaland Citizen community; no secret, just a desire to live together at our best." We are pleasantly surprised. The idea is indeed appealing. We also ask for information on the offer, and Santori clarifies, "We start with a few tens of thousands of references, but the goal is to exceed one million within 12 months. And we want to enrich them with many offers from local companies in individual countries, starting with Italy." We’ll find this in Rome as well, but not only.
"In Rome," Stefano continues, "we will present the rich opportunity that everyone will soon have thanks to the company we’re about to launch in the Travel & Tourism field: Anyone can choose from over 1.8 million hotels, villas, cottages, and even luxury camping sites in 220 countries around the world. And this is also a Social Commerce where you could start receiving cash back from 5% to 150%."
Stefano is unstoppable, completely engrossed in the story, and begins to explain the highlight of everything: "These are the Lands, in which the entire Metaland has been divided. They only cost $10 each, and over 50,000 have already been reserved even before they are launched... but this was a result we were expecting." Curious, I ask for the reason. "It's very simple: the owner of a Land shares a proportion of the profits generated worldwide by the entire metaverse forever. That means not only today when we're starting but also in a few years when we hope to have millions of users."
We can only confirm the appeal of all this: Italian creativity, it seems, is bearing fruit.
And Stefano concludes with the latest addition: "Thanks to our Games Partner, we also have the absolute key to grow rapidly: we are about to launch these Mini Games for mobile phones: simple, fast, and fun. Similar ones are already played by hundreds of millions of people around the world. With us, you will soon discover how they will be a huge success - Stefano smiles, but keeps it a secret - and especially why they will bring millions of people to our Metaverse!"
AIVAR INTL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
AIVAR INTL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED
