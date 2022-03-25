SOLD OUT NFT OF THE VAFFA GAME AND NOW THE MARKETPLACE STARTS
Debut in the NFT Marketplace of the VAFFA Cosmo Game, at the end of a presale that sold out all 6100 mystical and rare NFTs on display. When playing… earns.ROME, ITALY, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debut in the NFT Marketplace of the VAFFA Cosmo Game, at the end of a presale that sold out all 6100 mystical and rare NFTs on display. When playing… earns.
"Burning all the available NFTs in a few days has exceeded all expectations" comments visibly satisfied Nicholas Perpiglia, Director of project, the trend of the first days of life of the NFT Marketplace of VAFFA Cosmo Game, which recorded "sold out" of all the NFTs on display. There is already much talking and 1000 testing - one of the first P2E Games in Italy, which heralds an expanded sharing, given that Italy is only the area chosen for initial testing. VAFFA Cosmo Game is in fact a Mobile Game - Play to Earn - and enter one of the hottest sectors of the Gaming Industry. Today in Italy, very soon all over the world. "Sure - continues Nicholas - and also the NFT Marketplace, where today you can find 6100 Mystical and Rare NFTs with rich benefits, today starts in Italy but soon it will be International.
And if the numbers are like this in our market alone..." leaves the pending sentence, Nicholas, and you can see for yourself what the ending would be. Together with him, the young founder of VAF Gaming Studio Ltd.. in London, we retrace a brilliant story that started in October last year "we started when we literally saw the P2E Games market explode, with really impressive numbers". These are known facts. Companies such as Decentraland, Sandbox and Axie Infinity have come to capitalize billions of dollars in just a few years, generating widespread interest worldwide on these Games which have the particularity of traveling on blockchain "Of course - confirms Nicholas - being on a decentralized platform makes it possible to generate profits in token treated on the same, and therefore overcome the limits that all other Games have. But the NFT are the other real reason for appeal" With the NFT are in fact spread, both powers of the game that real entities called mystical or rare. These are treated on VAFFA's proprietary Marketplace, as well as being negotiable on other marketplaces.
OpenSea in the lead. “That's right; we have invested significant resources to create our own proprietary marketplaces to make sure we can offer the best possible security. But at the same time, anyone who wants to can deal with the NFTs that we also deal with on others, such as OpenSea ”. Innovative and rewarding game; Mystical and rare NFTs; Proprietary marketplace open to third parties. But there is even more, which really makes people talk “Yes, for these 6100 NFTs there is something of extreme value that arises after completing a three-year Business Plan with Pricewaterhouse / Intellera, well-known leader in strategic business consulting. "- explains Nicholas -" The Business Plan expects to reach 3.8 million players worldwide by 2025, which would give the VAFFA Tokens - editor's note: today listed on Pancake Swap Exchange - an increase in value of up to $0.011 each. That's why we have decided to offer all the holders of these 6100 NFTs a staking prize, completely as a gift "Which translates, we add, into a considerable amount of VAFFA Tokens locked for those who staking their NFTs for 1-3 years. The moment they reach $0.011 the lockup will expire and you can withdraw them, or vice versa in 2025.
"It's all written clearly on the site, for us it was something we are really happy to give especially to these first subscribers who are giving us confidence now, in the moment of departure" continues Nicholas. And it's certainly a fine example of a DAO - a decentralized organization where the owners are all the players, not a traditional company "The reality that the world is completely turning upside down. And we are just one of the examples of all this. It's not easy to understand everything, at first, but by staying with us you learn things that can be valid for life "concludes Nich with a smile. And his enthusiasm is to be believed.
