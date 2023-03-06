Schweppes International Limited, managing iconic Lucozade brand, appoints Emeric Obeuf General Manager for the Caribbean
Group hires new GM Caribbean. Former Red Bull manager will be responsible to further develop SIL’s Route to Market strategy and support on site partners
I am convinced Obeuf’s extensive international profile and his 18+ years of experience in leading teams make him a perfect fit to ensure our ambitious goals in the promising Caribbean region”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Schweppes International Limited (SIL) as part of Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) Group hires new General Manager Caribbean
— Alexis Daems, COO of SIL
• Former Danone and Red Bull manager will be responsible to further develop SIL’s Route to Market strategy and support on site partners
• SIL aims to accelerate growth of iconic brands Lucozade and Ribena in balance with purpose
Schweppes International Limited (SIL), part of the Suntory Beverage & Food Europe Group (SBFE), appoints Emeric Obeuf to the position of General Manager Caribbean as of March 1st, 2023. He will manage the branch of SIL in Trinidad. The division of the Japan-based Suntory Group is committed to create rich experiences for their consumers through its diverse soft drinks portfolio that includes more than 20 iconic and premium brands. The most famous are Lucozade, Ribena, Orangina, Schweppes* and Oasis*. SIL covers the license agreements of the Suntory Beverage & Food Group in Europe, Caribbean and Africa, partnering with almost 100 customers in more than 50 markets.
Emeric Obeuf will lead the Caribbean team located in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago and further develop a solid Route to Market strategy as well as a strong distributor management in the Caribbean. Among his responsibilities is supporting SIL’s partners to grow business by successfully balancing purpose and growth, implementing best practices and new above market solutions. The French native will report to Alexis Daems, COO of SIL based in Amsterdam.
“Suntory’s uniqueness is composed of a rare blend of Japanese history, international entrepreneurship and above all by our people, driven by their passion and determination. I am convinced, that Emeric Obeuf’s extensive international profile and his more than 18 years of experience in leading teams make him a perfect fit to our team and uniquely qualify him to ensure our ambitious goals in the promising Caribbean region”, says Alexis Daems, COO of SIL.
Prior to joining Suntory, Emeric Obeuf held several management and commercial positions in Spain with Danone and AC Marca. Working for Red Bull in Austria, Brazil and the US he has built a very broad expertise in commercial distribution management. In his last role as Global Chief Sales Officer for SM Jaleel, a leading Caribbean soft drinks player, the multilingual manager was responsible for the commercial department.
“I am thrilled to be part of the inspiring and historical Suntory Group. I am particularly impressed by the ‘Yatte Minahare’ spirit – standing for ‘go for it’ in Japanese – that perfectly meets my agile thinking. With customer satisfaction at my heart and together with my team, I will strive for further, sustainable growth in the Caribbean region”, states Emeric Obeuf.
Emeric Obeuf replaces Scott Mitchell, who is appointed General Manager Suntory Beverage & Food Taiwan.
About Schweppes International Limited
Schweppes International Limited (SIL), part of the Suntory Beverage & Food Europe Group (SBFE), is covering the license agreements of the group in Europe, the Caribbean and Africa. Its headquarters is in Amsterdam, Netherlands. SIL is operating across more than 50 markets over 5 continents, partnering with almost 100 customers deploying a broad portfolio of iconic soft drink brands.
We’re proud to be part of a family-owned business with its inspiring 120-year heritage and we are guided by Shinjiro Torii’s founding spirit. SBFE is made up of 3,800 passionate people working throughout Europe on hugely iconic brands including Schweppes*, Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, La Casera, Oasis*, Pulco and MayTea with a commitment to producing great-tasting, healthier drinks. Everything we do flows from our vision of Growing for Good. Being in harmony with people and nature is at the heart of our business, and we’re working every day to ensure that future generations inherit and enjoy a healthy planet.
*Owned and commercialized within SBFE respective territories
