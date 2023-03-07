New BlackVue Cloud Dash Cam Combines Built-in LTE Connectivity and 4K UHD Resolution

BlackVue DR970X-2CH LTE with 4K Video Recording and Built-in LTE Connectivity BlackVue DR970X-2CH LTE includes 5GHz Wi-Fi for fast video transfer BlackVue DR970X-2CH LTE Built-in SIM Card Reader

Built-in SIM reader and 4K video recording allow the new dashboard camera to provide the best of visual fidelity and cloud connectivity in a compact package.

The DR970X-2CH LTE is a dream come true for those who don’t want to choose between visual fidelity and easy cloud connectivity, as it delivers both in a compact package.” — Jeongkyu Seo, Director of the Planning Department

SEONGNAM, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- BlackVue, a leading innovator in the field of dashboard cameras, announces the launch of its latest flagship model, the DR970X-2CH LTE. This advanced dash cam combines the best of connectivity and image resolution to provide drivers with a premium driving experience.The DR970X-2CH LTE is a dual-channel 4K UHD dash cam that is designed for the cloud, with built-in SIM card reader for hassle-free 4G LTE connectivity. The front camera boasts an 8-megapixel CMOS sensor that captures 4K ultra-high definition videos at 30 frames per second with a 155-degree view angle. The rear camera has a 2.1-megapixel Sony STARVIS™ sensor that records full HD videos at 30 frames per second with a 139-degree view angle.With LTE, Wi-Fi, and GPS all built-in, drivers can easily connect to their dash cam over fast 5GHz Wi-Fi or the cloud. The GPS feature adds location and speed data to videos, and drivers can overlay speed data (in km/h or mph) in recorded videos (which can be turned off in settings). The location of the vehicle can also be visualized on a map during video playback.The DR970X-2CH LTE captures 4K ultra-high definition video. This allows for better clarity and detail, making license plates and other important details more visible, even from a distance. Benefitting from BlackVue’s expert image signal processor (ISP) tuning experience, the DR970X-2CH LTE delivers impeccably exposed footage even under the most challenging conditions, night and day.Furthermore, the DR970X-2CH LTE offers a mobile hotspot function, which turns the dash cam into a Wi-Fi router for the car. This feature enables up to five devices to connect concurrently, so passengers can enjoy internet access on their laptops, tablets, or mobile phones.The DR970X-2CH LTE also comes with a native Parking Mode enabled by the built-in voltage monitor, which protects the vehicle battery. All it requires is to connect the dash cam to the vehicle's fuse panel with the included hardwiring cable. The dash cam will switch to Parking Mode automatically when the vehicle ignition is turned off, and voltage cutoff and timer can be set in the BlackVue app. Additionally, DR970X-2CH LTE includes a 12V auxiliary power adapter for simple plug-in installation and compatibility with all past and present BlackVue Parking Mode batteries.The BlackVue Cloud feature lets drivers connect to their dash cam anytime, from anywhere in the world. Drivers can receive push notifications on their phones whenever the dash cam detects an impact on their parked vehicle, and see for themselves with Remote Live View. Even better, the dash cam can upload critical footage—such as break-in or hit-and-run incidents—in real-time to the cloud with Live Event Upload.“The DR970X-2CH LTE is a dream come true for those who don’t want to choose between visual fidelity and easy cloud connectivity, as it delivers both in a compact package”, said Jeongkyu Seo, Director of the Planning Department at Pittasoft, BlackVue’s parent company. “And with the newly redesigned BlackVue app, the user experience is as frictionless as ever”.In spite of providing such a large set of features, setting up and operating the dash cam from a phone is a breeze. This is thanks to BlackVue’s Seamless Pairing between the dash cam and the BlackVue app. Seamless Pairing is a secure password-free pairing process that makes everything easy and intuitive, whether drivers want to browse their dash cam's files and settings or connect their dash cam to the cloud.Other features of the DR970X-2CH LTE include a built-in speaker, impact sensor, and motion detection. The dash cam automatically tags video files, and drivers can use the filters in the BlackVue app and viewer to quickly find the ones they need.The DR970X-2CH LTE is the ultimate dash cam for drivers who want to combine high-quality video capture with easy connectivity and advanced features. This dash cam is available now and can be purchased from BlackVue’s website or authorized dealers.For more information, visit https://blackvue.com/dashcams/4k-lte STARVIS is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

BlackVue DR970X-2CH LTE Promotional Video