SOLUM Launched New Retail Solutions at EuroShop 2023

The SOLUM booth at the EuroShop 2023, welcoming visitors. The SOLUM Smart Robot designed to help retail store staff and shoppers. The newly launched Newton X, displayed as a digital price tag for luxury bags. The SOLUM Trace, designed for tracking your retail assets.

Leading ESL Provider SOLUM Europe attends EuroShop 2023 in Germany to introduce new retail solutions.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOLUM Europe GmbH (SEG) launched new retail solutions during EuroShop 2023 from February 26 to March 2 at Messe Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany.

EuroShop is an international trade fair for the retail industry which has taken place since 1966. Held every three years on the grounds of Messe Düsseldorf, the initiator of the fair is the EHI Retail Institute. The event lasted for a total of five days and was attended by over 81,000 visitors and 1,830 exhibitors. As EuroShop is one of Europe’s biggest international retail trade fairs, SEG took the event as an opportunity to showcase its new retail products and solutions.

The SOLUM team set up a booth at C58 Hall 6 to launch SOLUM Trace, Smart Robot, and Newton X, among other amazing innovations. The SOLUM Trace is introduced as a thin and light device designed to allow retailers to track their assets, the Smart Robot is presented as a potential intelligent retail store helper that can aid customers in finding the products they are looking for, and the Newton X is showcased as an alternative price tags for apparels and accessories. Other products in the booth include SOLUM Roommate, SOLUM Lighting Solutions, and Keyco (Smart Tracker).

SEG President Eugene Paik along with the SOLUM team expresses joy and gratitude for the chance to participate at the international event and meet numerous potential business partners interested in their solutions.

SOLUM Europe GmbH is the European office of SOLUM Global, a spinoff company of Samsung. It has offices in Korea, North America, and Japan, and is known as the leading provider and innovator of Electronic Shelf Labels.



SOLUM Europe GmbH President Eugene Paik Invites Everyone to SOLUM's Booth at EuroShop 2023