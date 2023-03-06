Riaxe Product Customizer for Shopify stores Shopify Product customizer

Riaxe Launches “Riaxe Product Customizer” For Shopify Merchants where customers can customize products and place orders from online store

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Riaxe is thrilled to announce the launch of the new Shopify app, Riaxe Product Customizer by Riaxe Systems Pvt. Ltd. This product customization software has been in the works for quite some time and Riaxe can't wait for Shopify stores to try it out. The web-to-print app was designed with the busy Shopify eCommerce sellers in mind.

It allows Shopify stores to sell customized products designed by customers using the Shopify product designer tool, manage print production workflows, and automate entire sales process with AI driven customer communication all in one place. This means that Shopify stores can save time, streamline store management and sales without having to switch between multiple tools. Riaxe believe that this app will be a game-changer for all custom printing businesses on the Shopify platform and can't wait to see the success it brings to the users. It enables:

Customers to Customize Unlimited Products:

Riaxe product customization app for Shopify store owners is the easiest and most comprehensive way to offer personalized products to customers. Customers can easily customize products such as t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, tumblers, tote bags, footwear, signs & banners, stickers & labels, promotional products, etc by clicking on the 'customize' button displayed on product page. Using thousands of template, clipart and other design attributes, customers can create/upload/drag & drop their design ideas to create one-of-a-kind products.

The intuitive interface and powerful design tools make it easy for Shopify stores to create and sell customized merchandise, while the seamless integration with the Shopify platform ensures a smooth and hassle-free experience for both Shopify stores and customers. With the app, Shopify stores can boost sales and stand out in a crowded market by offering unique, personalized products that customers will love.

Fully Responsive:

The fully responsive Shopify native and web application loads fast with any device, for example, iOS, Android, tablet, Smartphone, laptop.

Automate workflow:

After a customer places an order, Shopify stores receive high-resolution ready-to-print design files for further printing process such as screen printing, DTG, sublimation, Heat Transfer, Rhinestone Laser Engrave, Vinyl & Flex, etc.

Backoffice admin panel:

Being a seller, Shopify stores can add options for limitless customization, extra price, control design & printing options, product creation, efficiency with simple and easy-to-use backend interface. Additionally, Shopify stores can also create own templates and unlimited design attributes, set price rules, set decoration area, configure currency and language as per region, etc from back office admin panel.

Over To You

To get started with Riaxe Product Customizer, simply visit the Shopify App Store and download it to store. Riaxe can't wait to hear what Shopify stores think! Thank Shopify stores for choosing Riaxe hope that Shopify product design software helps business thrive.