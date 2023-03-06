Submit Release
News Search

There were 301 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,039 in the last 365 days.

Mobile Money: Empowering Women in Cross-border Trade.

Under relentless heat and in a store filled to the brim with products, Catherine Zinsou, is struggling, phone in hand and beads of sweat above her brows, to satisfy her customers. She offers all kinds of food and highly prized handicrafts. The stakes are high: she has to earn as much income as possible to feed her family and pay for her children to go to school. 

Catherine is a brave and tireless Beninese woman, married and a mother of two, she lives in Grand Popo, a coastal town located a few kilometers from Hillacondji Town on the border between Benin and Togo. She crosses this boarder several times a week to buy merchandise to sell at her shop.

Catherine must admit that business is not as good as it used to be; competition has become tough. Coming from a community with its economic challenges, women actively participate in the local economy to provide for their families.

"There are five of us selling practically the same products on the same row of stores. We are forced to share the market". 

To differentiate herself from her competitors, Catherine decided to focus on digital payments. She often lost sales when customers lacked cash and she didn't have the possibility to process mobile payment methods. These are especially popular with foreign visitors. Seeing an opportunity and relying on the stable and accessible telephone network in this part of Benin, Catherine was resolved to make use of the opportunity. "The mobile payment method is a real plus for me. It allows me to sell my products to foreign customers too," she says.

"It also allows me to solve the currency problems I was facing and, at the same time, to avoid counterfeit bills that are common in border areas like ours. I'm really pleased."

You just read:

Mobile Money: Empowering Women in Cross-border Trade.

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more