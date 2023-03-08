Labfront Collaborates with Garmin Health to Establish Women’s Health Research Award

Up to five grant recipients will receive five Garmin vívosmart® 5 fitness trackers and access to high-quality biometric sensor data.

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Labfront, a global startup at the forefront of data-driven health research, is pleased to announce the launch of the Women’s Health Research Award. In collaboration with Garmin Health, an enterprise business solution that leverages Garmin devices to drive innovation in wearable data collection and broaden its adoption in academic research, the award seeks to promote a greater understanding of women's unique health challenges and reduce gender disparities in research.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Garmin Health to empower researchers with access to high-quality sensor data that can inform studies of women's unique health experiences,” said Dr. Andrew Ahn, Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School and Chief Medical/Science Officer at Labfront. “By leveraging wearables in this way, we have an opportunity to uncover new insights and discoveries that can ultimately benefit everyone.”

"Garmin recognizes the critical importance of funding research specifically focused on women's health," said Dr. Leon Brudy, Business Development Manager at Garmin Health. "We're proud to support researchers using Garmin devices to help improve women's health outcomes."

Since launching in 2021, Labfront has already been used by more than 50 top academic institutions, including Stanford, Harvard, and MIT. In addition to offering a user-friendly platform for researchers, Labfront also runs annual grant initiatives to support academic research.

The latest award is part of Labfront's Women's Health Research Initiative, a $100,000 USD commitment to women's health research over the next decade. This initiative aims to promote a comprehensive understanding of women's health issues and better inform diagnosis and treatment options. Historically, women have been underrepresented in medical research, leading to gaps in understanding the health challenges they face.

The Women's Health Research Award is open to researchers interested in or currently studying a topic in women’s health using wearable data. The awardees will be given five Garmin vívosmart® 5 fitness trackers and a Labfront Advanced plan to help collect digital biomarkers such as heart rate and sleep. The award is valued at nearly $2,000 USD.

Applications for the award are open from March 8, 2023, until May 28, 2023. For more information on how to apply, please visit Labfront’s Grants page.

About Labfront

Labfront is a global startup specializing in health data analytics. It is currently disrupting academic health research through its code-free digital biomarker collection and analytics platform. With the recent explosion of sensors in the scientific community, Labfront is helping health researchers process the overwhelming amount of complex data and transition to the data-rich future.

For more information, visit labfront.com.

About Garmin Health

Garmin Health provides custom enterprise business solutions that leverage Garmin’s extensive wearable portfolio and high-quality sensor data for applications in the corporate wellness, population health, and patient monitoring markets. The Garmin Health API allows third parties to ask customers to share their data in accordance with their specific privacy policies. As part of a global company that designs, manufactures and ships products worldwide, Garmin Health supports its customers’ commerce and logistics needs, allowing enterprises to scale with a single, trusted partner. For more information, email our press team, connect with us on LinkedIn, or visit us online at garmin.com/health.



¹Garmin smartwatches are not designed or intended to monitor or diagnose diseases or any medical conditions. Visit garmin.com/atAccuracy.