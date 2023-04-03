Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 434 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,069 in the last 365 days.

Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code Is "NOCTURNALSD"

Ubbi Dubbi Discount Promo Code

The Ubbi Dubbi Coupon Code is "NOCTURNALSD"

Ubbi Dubbi Discount Coupon Code

The Ubbi Dubbi Coupon Code is "NOCTURNALSD"

Disco Donnie Presents Promo Code Ubbi Dubbi

The Ubbi Dubbi Coupon Code is "NOCTURNALSD"

Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code

The Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code is "Nocturnalsd".

Ubbi Dubbi Discount Promo Code 2023

The Ubbi Dubbi Coupon Code is "NOCTURNALSD"

The Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD". Use the promo code "NOCTURNALSD" for discount Ubbi Dubbi 2023 Music Festival tickets and passes.

Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD"”
— The promo Code "NOCTURNALSD" is the Ubbi Dubbi Promo Code
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2023 is taking place at the Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth, Texas. This two-day Ubbi Dubbi Festival takes place on April 22-23, 2023. The organizers are preparing for 1000s of travelers to descend upon the music festival to witness the overload of electronic goodness with world-renowned visual and audio affects for the next edition of what has become the premier spring 2023 festival in Texas. Make history with us and buy your tickets now! The Ubbi Dubbi Festival is an electronic music event organized by the American entertainment company, Disco Donnie Presents. 2-day festivals are great, and the lineup continues to impress year after year. Saturday was fun, Sunday made me feel all possible emotions, and in the end, it was an event (and a Tiesto set) that I'll never forget. Ubbi Dubbi 1 and 2 day saturday and sunday passes and tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at a discount. To receive a discount on Ubbi Dubbi tickets simply use the Discount Ubbi Dubbi promo Code "NOCTURNALSD" on the website at the ticket checkout page. The Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD". Use the promo code "NOCTURNALSD" for discounted Ubbi Dubbi 2023 Music Festival tickets and passes. This is also the Discount Disco Donnie present promo code which is "NOCTURNALSD".


The Ubbi Dubbi 2023 Lineup Saturday and Sunday

Ubbi Dubbi Festival 2023 SCHEDULE
DAY 1 SATURDAY Lineup

CHRIS SCHAMBACHER
Ubbi's Stage
3:00 PM - 3:50 PM

AALIOURA
Dubbi's Stage
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM

DIGITAL DRE
Zoom Room
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

PAULINE HERR
Ubbi's Stage
3:50 PM - 4:40 PM

SISTO
Dubbi's Stage
4:05 PM - 4:55 PM

MUUS
Zoom Room
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

YETEP
Ubbi's Stage
4:40 PM - 5:30 PM

HAIRTAGE
Dubbi's Stage
4:55 PM - 5:45 PM

DISCO LINES
Ubbi's Stage
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

TRUTH X LIES
Zoom Room
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

JESSICA AUDIFFRED
Dubbi's Stage
5:45 PM - 6:45 PM

SLUSHII
Ubbi's Stage
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

BLOSSOM
Zoom Room
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

RAY VOLPE
Dubbi's Stage
6:45 PM - 7:45 PM

DEORRO
Ubbi's Stage
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

MAU P
Zoom Room
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

JASON ROSS
Dubbi's Stage
7:45 PM - 8:45 PM

ZOMBOY
Ubbi's Stage
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

EDEN PRINCE
Zoom Room
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

DEATHPACT
Dubbi's Stage
8:45 PM - 9:45 PM

SLANDER
Ubbi's Stage
9:30 PM - 10:40 PM

DR. FRESCH
Zoom Room
9:30 PM - 10:45 PM

MARAUDA
Dubbi's Stage
9:45 PM - 10:45 PM

KASKADE
Ubbi's Stage
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

KAYZO
Dubbi's Stage
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

DOMBRESKY
Zoom Room
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

Ubbi Dubbi DAY 2 SUNDAY Lineup

FREAKMEOWT
Ubbi's Stage
3:00 PM - 3:35 PM

PURE STATIC
Dubbi's Stage
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM

ROY MONTEZ
Zoom Room
3:00 PM - 4:30 PM

BONNIE X CLYDE
Dubbi's Stage
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

LAMORN
Ubbi's Stage
3:35 PM - 4:25 PM

FISE
Dubbi's Stage
3:45 PM - 4:45 PM

FAIRLANE
Ubbi's Stage
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

FREAK ON
Zoom Room
4:30 PM - 5:30 PM

HEYZ B2B TAPE B
Dubbi's Stage
4:45 PM - 5:45 PM

MOORE KISMET
Ubbi's Stage
5:25 PM - 6:25 PM

CLOVERDALE
Zoom Room
5:30 PM - 6:30 PM

KHIVA
Dubbi's Stage
5:45 PM - 6:45 PM

MERSIV
Ubbi's Stage
6:25 PM - 7:25 PM

CAPOZZI
Zoom Room
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM

ZINGARA
Dubbi's Stage
6:45 PM - 7:45 PM

ADVENTURE CLUB
Ubbi's Stage
7:25 PM - 8:25 PM

BEN HEMSLEY
Zoom Room
7:30 PM - 8:30 PM

IMANU
Dubbi's Stage
7:45 PM - 8:45 PM

TIMMY TRUMPET
Ubbi's Stage
8:25 PM - 9:25 PM

MIANE
Dubbi's Stage
8:30 PM - 9:30 PM

MITIS
Dubbi's Stage
8:45 PM - 9:45 PM

HABSTRAKT
Dubbi's Stage
9:30 PM - 10:45 PM

LIQUID STRANGER
Ubbi's Stage
9:45 PM - 10:40 PM

SAN HOLO
Dubbi's Stage
9:45 PM - 10:45 PM

REZZ
Ubbi's Stage
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

WAX MOTIF
Zoom Room
10:45 PM - 12:00 AM

erik avery
DIQ SEO
+1 619-204-3745
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Ubbi Dubbi Music Festival Promo Code is "NOCTURNALSD"

You just read:

Ubbi Dubbi Festival Promo Code Is "NOCTURNALSD"

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more