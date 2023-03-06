Starmax Launches the Latest GTS5 Smart Watch - An Upgraded Health and Fitness Companion on the Wrist
Experience the Cutting-Edge Technology of Starmax's Latest Smart Watch for Improved Health and Fitness Tracking, OEM and rebranding ready for business buyers.SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starmax Technology, Shenzhen-based smartwatch manufacturer, Starmax Technology, has announced the release of its latest smartwatch, the GTS5, which is set to revolutionize the wearables market with its advanced features and innovative operating system.
With its enhanced battery management and 350mAh battery, the GTS5 provides prolonged usage for users. The upgraded sensors ensure more accurate and reliable health monitoring, allowing users to track their fitness and health goals with ease.
The GTS5’s four-quadrant operation interaction design brings dynamic effects and flexible operation, making it easy for users to navigate and access various features. The innovative Event Reminder also allows for convenient daily task arrangements syncing, ensuring users never miss important events.
Starmax GTS5 offers a diverse selection of over 200 exquisite watch faces in the Runmefit App. With extensive investment in design and research, Starmax continues to expand and personalize its watch gallery for an unparalleled user experience.
The Starmax GTS5 smart watch is equipped with advanced sensors that support heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, and blood pressure monitoring. With upgraded sensors, the results delivered are even more reliable compared to previous generations. For the first time, users can measure all of these health indicators with just one tap on their smart watch, making it easier than ever to stay informed about their wellness status.
“We’re proud to launch the GTS5, which is a significant milestone in our smartwatch development history,” said David Wei, VP of Starmax Technology. “Our goal has always been to create cost-effective and easy-to-use products suitable for global users, and the GTS5 is a testament to our commitment to innovation and quality.”
The GTS5 is available for order now, with various OEM and ODM customized solutions available, including strap color, logo engraving, APP customization, custom watch face, and more. Detailed specifications of the GTS5 can be found on the product page, and for further customization details, customers can consult the Starmax Sales Team via the contact form on the website.
About Starmax Technology
Founded in 2015, Starmax Technology is a leading smartwatch manufacturer with over 8 years of experience in R&D, design, and manufacturing. Based in Shenzhen, China, Starmax Technology has over 450 staff dedicated to creating innovative products, including hardware engineers, software programmers, application developers, and UI designers. The company is ISO9001 certified and has passed the BSCI social responsibility audit. Its products are sold in over 50 countries worldwide, and Starmax Technology provides efficient logistics and fast delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.
Cynthia L
Shenzhen Starmax Technology Co.,Ltd
sales@istarmax.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube