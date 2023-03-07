International Classical Guitar Phenom Junhong Kuang Performs with Bay Atlantic Symphony

Junhong Kuang is the celebrated classical guitar soloist at the upcoming Folk n Fancy concert.

Colorful Rhythms Abound at Folk n Fancy Concert

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY, USA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International classical guitar phenom 20-year-old Junhong Kuang performs Spanish Composer Joaquín Rodrigo’s best-known work, the Concierto d’Aranjuez in Bay Atlantic Symphony’s Folk n Fancy concert performed this Sat, 3.11 at 3 pm at the Guaracini Performing Arts Center (Rowan University Cumberland Campus) 3322 College Dr. in Vineland and Sun, 3.12 at 2 pm at Stockton University's Performing Arts Center, 101 Vera King Farris Dr. in Galloway. Single tickets are $35 and can be purchased at the door or online at www.bayatlanticsymphony.org.

According to folklore, Concierto d’Aranjuez is named for a famous royal site on the Tagus River near Madrid where the artist Francisco Goya’s shadow was perceived to be present, transporting the listener to another place and time through the evocation of the sounds of nature. It is a classical guitar concerto that Kuang has performed many times.

Junhong Kuang was accepted into the Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University when he was 15. He is widely recognized as one of the greatest classical guitar talents in the world and has already given more than a hundred concerts.

"Listening to Junhong Kuang perform classical guitar music is a real treat," said Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin. "He is an incredible talent who brings so much to our 40th anniversary season and my 25th anniversary as Maestro."

Rodrigo’s Zarabanda lejana y villancico and Béla Bartók’s Romanian Folk Dances, based on seven Romanian tunes originally from Transylvania, are also performed. French Composer Charles Gounod’s Symphony No.1 completes the concert. This is Bay Atlantic Symphony’s fourth of five concerts in its impressive 40th anniversary season and the 25th anniversary of Musical Director Maestro Jed Gaylin.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a performance and education organization with its artistic vision driven by the philosophy that music is essential to life. The Symphony provides access to excellence in performance and music education that enhances the musicians, presenters, participants and community. The Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians. Major funders include the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and Woodruff Energy. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.