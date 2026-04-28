Bay Atlantic Symphony’s 'Exhilarating Rhythms' Concert Blends Hindustani and Symphonic Music

Anjan Shah plays saxophone and bansuri flute with the Temporal Taal Collective

A Kathak Dancer Joins Temporal Taal Collective and a Full Orchestra Elevating the Performance

Zaremba’s Nightfall Rhapsody pairs beautifully with Beethoven. There are similar melodies in each of the songs that audience members will notice – it’s incredibly special.” — Bay Atlantic Symphony Music Director Jed Gaylin

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bay Atlantic Symphony’s last concert of the season “Exhilarating Rhythms” brings a rare blend of sounds to the stage this weekend. Hindustani Jazz Group Temporal Taal Collective’s soloists on tabla, bansuri flute and tenor sax join the Symphony along with interpretive Kathak dancer Sarah Morelli for Jazz Composer Drew Zaremba’s Nightfall Rhapsody. Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7 balances the multicultural performance that is sure to captivate audiences.

Concerts are scheduled for Saturday, May 2 at 3 p.m. at Guaracini Performing Arts Center at Rowan College of South Jersey - Cumberland in Vineland and Sunday, May 3 at 2 p.m. at Stockton University’s Performing Arts Center in Galloway.

Orchestra Music Director Jed Gaylin, who connected Jazz Composer Zaremba with saxophonist and Hindustani musician Anjan Shah, says that he greatly encouraged creativity and artistic expression in their project. “People will hear Beethoven’s 7th Symphony, but also cross-cultural influences that make the performance stand out,” Gaylin said. “Zaremba’s Nightfall Rhapsody pairs beautifully with Beethoven. There are similar melodies in each of the songs that audience members will notice – it’s incredibly special.”

Shah looks forward to the blend of the two contrasting sounds. “It’s great for the audience to understand that music brings people together,” Shah says. “Combining different musical styles and cultural sounds is a wonderful way of expanding your understanding of the world around you.”

The piece has been performed several times and Shah says the feedback has been positive. “Symphony musicians have been playing the standard European repertoire for so long. This has brought a different cultural spin. Whether drawn by Beethoven or curiosity, listeners may find themselves leaving with something unexpected: a deeper connection to music that feels both global and deeply personal,” Shah said.

Single concert ticket sales are currently open and may be purchased on Bay Atlantic Symphony's website, www.bayatlanticsymphony.org. Walk-in ticket sales at the door are also welcome at both locations.

About Bay Atlantic Symphony

Bay Atlantic Symphony is the leading professional performing arts and education organization of the region, guided by the belief that music is

essential to life. The Symphony is committed to delivering excellence in performance and education that enriches its musicians, audiences and

communities. Bay Atlantic Symphony is a per-service orchestra comprised of union musicians led by Music Director Jed Gaylin. For more information visit www.bayatlanticsymphony.org or contact Lisa Simon at mediarelationsforbas@bayatlanticsymphony.org or 856.857.6555 x22.

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